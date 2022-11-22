ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Mocks Trump After C-SPAN Cuts His Speech: ‘The Network Famous for Showing Wide Shots of Empty Chairs!’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Related
Salon

C-SPAN cut away from Trump's Friday night speech once he started to ramble

Former US President Donald Trump applauds while speaking at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. ( ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday evening, Trump delivered a televised speech at the America First Experience Gala held at Mar-a-Lago and aired his grievances regarding the appointment of special counsel in the furthering of his Jan. 6 legal saga.
PALM BEACH, FL
Decider.com

Bill Maher Says He Will Never Welcome “Moron” Mike Lindell on ‘Real Time’: “Dream On, Nutcase”

Bill Maher mocked Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, shutting down the MyPillow CEO’s offer to appear on his show, Real Time. While discussing yesterday’s midterm elections with host Jimmy Kimmel, Maher said the only fix for our divided country’s issues is uniting both ends of the political spectrum — but he drew the line at talking to “nutcases” like Lindell.
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back When Trump Claims His Show Is “Dead”: “I’m On Television, You’re On the Toilet”

Jimmy Kimmel delighted in the chance to blast Donald Trump on his late night show after the former president called him out during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (Nov. 5). Trump, who has been stumping for conservative candidates ahead of the midterms, claimed Jimmy Kimmel Live “is practically dead,” but the late night host fired off plenty of retorts last night proving otherwise.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy