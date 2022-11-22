Read full article on original website
Related
seafoodsource.com
Financing problems stymying China’s expansion into Antarctic krill fishery
Financial problems are slowing China’s planned expansion into Antarctica’s krill fishery. Rising costs are among the reasons for the shelving of plans for krill trawlers by various Chinese fishery firms. At one point, 15 Chinese companies had plans to build krill trawlers, among them Pingtan Marine, which later canceled its plan for a krill vessel.
Comments / 0