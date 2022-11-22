Read full article on original website
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Financing problems stymying China’s expansion into Antarctic krill fishery
Financial problems are slowing China’s planned expansion into Antarctica’s krill fishery. Rising costs are among the reasons for the shelving of plans for krill trawlers by various Chinese fishery firms. At one point, 15 Chinese companies had plans to build krill trawlers, among them Pingtan Marine, which later canceled its plan for a krill vessel.
China free-trade agreement with El Salvador opens door to fisheries investments
China has confirmed it will sign a free-trade deal with El Salvador, which could see Chinese investments flowing into the Latin American’s country seafood sector. The country’s ambassador to China, Aldo Álvarez, said earlier this year that Chinese companies were keen to invest in the fisheries sector in El Salvador, a central American country in the South Pacific.
AquaBounty’s GE salmon back under FDA assessment
AquaBounty’s genetically engineered AquAdvantage salmon is once again going through a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) environmental assessment (EA) after a lawsuit by multiple organizations led to a court order for additional analysis. The FDA granted permission for the salmon to be sold in the U.S. in 2015,...
