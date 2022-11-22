‘Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations’ Coming to Food Network in January With Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
‘The Masked Singer': Snowstorm Is Ready to Pursue a Real Singing Career Thanks to the Show – And Bob Saget
Season eight of “The Masked Singer” is quickly winding down, airing its semifinals on Thanksgiving night. And though Snowstorm ended up getting eliminated, she’s still pretty thankful for what the show has given her: the start of a real music career. Competing against the Lambs and Harp...
Gene Perret, ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Writer and ‘Three’s Company’ Producer, Dies at 85
Gene Perret, a three-time Emmy-winning writer on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Three’s Company” producer, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 85 in his Westlake Village, California, home. Perret died of liver failure, his daughter Linda said, per The Hollywood Reporter. In a...
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
‘Wednesday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Jenna Ortega deftly darkens the show as Wednesday Addams
‘Glass Onion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the ‘Knives Out’ Sequel? (Photos)
Each cast member adds layers to their character
‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Review: Lars von Trier Goes Full Meta With the Return of His Creepy Hospital Drama
Like David Lynch before him, von Trier waited a quarter-century to return to his disturbing TV project
The Best Thanksgiving Movies to Watch and Where to Stream Them
Load up on the turkey and stuffing and plop yourself in front of one of these classics
How the ‘Zootopia+’ Musical Episode Came Together: ‘You’ve Got to Really Just Make This Fun and Edgy’
Plus learn more secrets from the Disney+ series
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Showrunner Admits There Are ‘A Couple’ Unintentional Nods to ‘The Good Place’ (Video)
"'The Good Place' was hugely meaningful to me," Megan Amram told TheWrap
‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Thinks the Lambs Are the Spice Girls (Exclusive Video)
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes of “The Masked Singer”. “The Masked Singer” two-night event started Wednesday with a fright night-themed episode, featuring Snowstorm, who beat Avocado (Adam Carollo) and Bride (Chris Jericho), completing against two new singers to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Watch as DreamWorks Highlights Its Animated Franchises With New Opening Credits Curtain Raiser (Video)
DWA's new pre-show opener will play ahead of all of their new films, and features the Bad Guys and Shrek
Even With ‘Black Panther,’ Don’t Expect Thanksgiving Box Office to Improve
Marvel will do well, but the rest of this year's holiday offerings aren't as strong as 2021
‘Avatar 2’ Teaser: Na’vi Take a Stand Against Invading Army With the Help of a Giant Whale (Video)
The 30-second "Way of Water" trailer reminds moviegoers that James Cameron is good at the fights-and-explosions thing
‘Andor’ Finally Topples ‘House of the Dragon’ on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
The ”Star Wars“ series has its best week just ahead of its first season premiere. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
‘The Masked Singer’ Eliminates Another Pair of Competitors: And Sir Bugaboo and Scarecrow Are…
Only one singer could make it through to the semifinals
Kevin Bacon Is Definitely Up for Another ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Holiday Special: ‘You Name It’ (Video)
”When James called me up and said, ‘I want to do a holiday special and you’re in it,’ I didn’t ask what it was,“ Bacon told TheWrap. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time of TV holiday specials. And this year, that includes a “Guardians of the Galaxy” special. But could there be more on the horizon? Well, at the very least, Kevin Bacon would be up for it.
James Corden’s Fate Uncertain After U.S., England Play to World Cup Tie
Fans on each side joked that the losing country would have to keep the late-night host
