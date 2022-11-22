Read full article on original website
Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester
WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
Daniel's Table provides free, locally sourced food to families in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM - Just like in every food store across the country Wednesday, lines of people at Daniel's Table in Framingham were filling their bags and crossing ingredients off their lists. "There's squash to prepare, there are carrots and potatoes. Or you can get them already made and you only have to heat it. It's whatever someone needs for Thanksgiving, is being met today," explained Alicia Blais.There are no cash registers here. Daniel's Table is a free, locally sourced food program. Demand keeps growing, and the faces they help are changing. "Two working parents, rent just went up to...
Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2
A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
Worcester’s The Mercantile to open rooftop igloo dining
The weather is getting colder, but at The Mercantile in Worcester, restaurant-goers will still be able to eat outside this winter and enjoy a rooftop view of downtown at the same time. The restaurant, which opened in April, has installed three heated igloos on its rooftop which will be open...
Former Red Baron Diner at Southbridge Municipal Airport reopens as Josh's Place
SOUTHBRIDGE — The on-site diner at the Southbridge Municipal Airport, which was known as The Red Baron Diner for more than six decades, has found new life. The diner had been closed since September 2021, when operator James Dhembe passed away. The new operator, chef Joshua Letendre, runs the...
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Plumley Village Fire Displaces Hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WORCESTER - A fire early Thursday morning left 300 to 400 residents of 120 apartments of the Plumley Village High Rise, at 16 Laurel St. in Worcester, seeking temporary housing. Firefighters from the Worcester Fire Department arrived at Plumley Village at around 3:45 AM and extinguished the fire. The fire...
Hometown Heroes: Manny Alvarado passes the mic to community at 'What's Up Worcester'
When Manny Alvarado got the call from "What’s Up Worcester" founder Jerry Filmore asking him to take over the website’s "Sit Down" video interview series, he had some reservations. “I was a radio producer who did 13 shows. I was very insecure. I hate my voice. I was...
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Seven Things To Do: Night Lights, Christmas by Candlelight, Festival of Crafts, and more
"Night Lights" at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill returns Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 to immerse visitors in color and illumination. This year's displays celebrate the natural world in lights. Illuminated features will transform outdoor garden spaces and conservatories with string lights, rope lights, spotlights, orbs, starbursts and more. Displays made from thousands of twinkling lights take guests on a journey through different environments on Earth such as meadows, seascapes, mountaintops, and icy winter wonderlands. Other highlights of "Night Lights" include a rainbow tunnel (described as "a crowd favorite for photo backdrops"), an outdoor garden train display, a tree constructed from living bromeliad plants, and firepits for warming up or making s’mores. Guests can also enjoy snacks and drinks from the Farmer and the Fork Café and find holiday gifts in the Garden Shop.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
North Star Family Services brings unique supportive housing community to Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A new project from North Star Family Services, Inc., will bring the first of its kind supportive housing community to North Central Massachusetts in spring 2023. North Star is seeking support for the project, which aims to help local homeless families stay permanently housed, through an ongoing...
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
