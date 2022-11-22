ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester

WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Daniel's Table provides free, locally sourced food to families in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM - Just like in every food store across the country Wednesday, lines of people at Daniel's Table in Framingham were filling their bags and crossing ingredients off their lists. "There's squash to prepare, there are carrots and potatoes. Or you can get them already made and you only have to heat it. It's whatever someone needs for Thanksgiving, is being met today," explained Alicia Blais.There are no cash registers here. Daniel's Table is a free, locally sourced food program. Demand keeps growing, and the faces they help are changing. "Two working parents, rent just went up to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2

A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Plumley Village Fire Displaces Hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WORCESTER - A fire early Thursday morning left 300 to 400 residents of 120 apartments of the Plumley Village High Rise, at 16 Laurel St. in Worcester, seeking temporary housing. Firefighters from the Worcester Fire Department arrived at Plumley Village at around 3:45 AM and extinguished the fire. The fire...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Seven Things To Do: Night Lights, Christmas by Candlelight, Festival of Crafts, and more

"Night Lights" at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill returns Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 to immerse visitors in color and illumination. This year's displays celebrate the natural world in lights. Illuminated features will transform outdoor garden spaces and conservatories with string lights, rope lights, spotlights, orbs, starbursts and more. Displays made from thousands of twinkling lights take guests on a journey through different environments on Earth such as meadows, seascapes, mountaintops, and icy winter wonderlands. Other highlights of "Night Lights" include a rainbow tunnel (described as "a crowd favorite for photo backdrops"), an outdoor garden train display, a tree constructed from living bromeliad plants, and firepits for warming up or making s’mores. Guests can also enjoy snacks and drinks from the Farmer and the Fork Café and find holiday gifts in the Garden Shop.
BOYLSTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA

