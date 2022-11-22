ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

While there were plenty of reasons for fans to be excited about the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” one was certainly the soundtrack. Writer/director James Gunn took great pride in putting together the curated soundtrack for the first “Guardians” movie in 2014, which not only became a hallmark of the franchise but also kicked off a slew of imitators.
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’

When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders

For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?

Disney’s newest animated family film is out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. “Strange World” is the first new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2021’s “Encanto,” and hails from some of the same filmmakers as “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Here’s all you need to know to watch the movie, which is from co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen (who also wrote the screenplay).
Kevin Bacon Is Definitely Up for Another ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Holiday Special: ‘You Name It’ (Video)

”When James called me up and said, ‘I want to do a holiday special and you’re in it,’ I didn’t ask what it was,“ Bacon told TheWrap. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time of TV holiday specials. And this year, that includes a “Guardians of the Galaxy” special. But could there be more on the horizon? Well, at the very least, Kevin Bacon would be up for it.
