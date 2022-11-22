Read full article on original website
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
Gene Perret, ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Writer and ‘Three’s Company’ Producer, Dies at 85
Gene Perret, a three-time Emmy-winning writer on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Three’s Company” producer, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 85 in his Westlake Village, California, home. Perret died of liver failure, his daughter Linda said, per The Hollywood Reporter. In a...
The Party Report: ‘Babylon’ Premieres in Tinseltown With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and More
This month has been jam-packed with parties, premieres and galas as Hollywood jockeys for position with the people who vote on awards
‘Wednesday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Jenna Ortega deftly darkens the show as Wednesday Addams
‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Review: Lars von Trier Goes Full Meta With the Return of His Creepy Hospital Drama
Like David Lynch before him, von Trier waited a quarter-century to return to his disturbing TV project
‘Wakanda Forever’ Director Ryan Coogler Thanks Fans: ‘This Medium Wouldn’t Exist Without An Audience’
"Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind," the director wrote in a statement posted by Marvel Studios on Wednesday.
Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
While there were plenty of reasons for fans to be excited about the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” one was certainly the soundtrack. Writer/director James Gunn took great pride in putting together the curated soundtrack for the first “Guardians” movie in 2014, which not only became a hallmark of the franchise but also kicked off a slew of imitators.
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’
When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
How to Watch ‘The Menu’: Is the Anya Taylor-Joy Thriller Streaming?
The film is produced by Adam McKay and written by Will Tracy
Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders
For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
Why ‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino Almost Didn’t Make the Cannibal Romance
Guadagnino and writer David Kajganich talk about casting Taylor Russell and their collaborative relationship
How to Watch ‘The Fabelmans’: Is Steven Spielberg’s Autobiographical Film Streaming?
The director mined his childhood memories for a cinematic experience
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Exits as Co-Showrunner Ahead of Production
Ademu-John, who replaced Jon Spaihts in 2021, will remain involved as executive producer on the HBO Max project
How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?
Disney’s newest animated family film is out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. “Strange World” is the first new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2021’s “Encanto,” and hails from some of the same filmmakers as “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Here’s all you need to know to watch the movie, which is from co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen (who also wrote the screenplay).
Kevin Bacon Is Definitely Up for Another ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Holiday Special: ‘You Name It’ (Video)
”When James called me up and said, ‘I want to do a holiday special and you’re in it,’ I didn’t ask what it was,“ Bacon told TheWrap. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time of TV holiday specials. And this year, that includes a “Guardians of the Galaxy” special. But could there be more on the horizon? Well, at the very least, Kevin Bacon would be up for it.
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Showrunner Admits There Are ‘A Couple’ Unintentional Nods to ‘The Good Place’ (Video)
"'The Good Place' was hugely meaningful to me," Megan Amram told TheWrap
Watch as DreamWorks Highlights Its Animated Franchises With New Opening Credits Curtain Raiser (Video)
DWA's new pre-show opener will play ahead of all of their new films, and features the Bad Guys and Shrek
Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
Vivid renditions of La Llorona, Nothing Else Matters, and more color the Jenna Ortega series
