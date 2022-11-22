Final SBLive Iowa Power 25 high school football rankings

By Kevin White | Photo by Matthew Putney

1, Southeast Polk (12-1) Championship result: Beat No. 6 West Des Moines Valley 49-14

Rams were at their best when it mattered most and repeated as the 5A champ.

2, Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-0) Championship result: Beat No. 3 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 45-38

Saints turned in the most game-changing plays in this offensive showcase to avenge last year’s triple-OT finals loss.

3, Council Bluffs Lewis Central (12-1) Championship result: Lost to No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 45-38

Titans couldn’t get enough stops to turn the tide in the second half of the 4A final.

4, Harlan Community (12-1) Championship result: Beat Mount Vernon 30-23

Cyclones scuffled through three quarters but were at their best late to rally from a 23-7 deficit in 3A final.

5, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (13-0) Championship result: Beat Williamsburg 10-6

Lions wore down Williamsburg in the second half and outgained them 285-136 to earn the 2A championship.

6, West Des Moines Valley (8-5) Championship result: Lost to No. 1 Southeast Polk 49-14

Tigers had no answer for Abu Sama (372 rush yards, 6 TDs) in the finals, but remarkable run to title game nonetheless.

7, West Des Moines Dowling (10-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley 22-21.

Memorable semifinal was another reminder of the unpredictability of sports.

8, Williamsburg (12-1) Championship result: Lost to No. 5 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 10-6

Two outstanding teams squared off in the 2A final; Raiders just couldn’t manufacture much offense.

9, Johnston (8-4) Lost in semifinals to No. 1 Southeast Polk 35-14

Dragons might have felt a bit better after seeing what the Rams did to Valley in the championship game.

10, Ankeny (9-2) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 9 Johnston 23-13

Disappointing finish to a terrific season for the Hawks.

11, Pleasant Valley (9-1) Lost in round of 16 to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley 15-10

Pleasant Valley ran into a Tiger club that peaked at the right time.

12, Van Meter (12-1) Championship result: Beat No. 18 West Sioux 35-7

Van Meter surprised many by the manner in which it dominated the Falcons to repeat in Class 1A.

13, Mount Vernon (12-1) Championship result: Lost to No. 4 Harlan Community 30-23

Mustangs won plenty of additional fans by pushing Harlan to the brink without their starting quarterback.

14. North Scott (9-3) Lost in semifinals to No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 38-10

After knocking off Waverly-Shell Rock, Lancers ran into the eventual champs.

15. Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 14 North Scott 20-10

Go-Hawks were dominant throughout the regular season.

16. Carlisle (10-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 3 Lewis Central 42-21

Breakthrough season for the Wildcats, who won nine straight at one point.

17. ADM (10-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 4 Harlan Community 49-35

Tigers had one of the most explosive offenses in any class.

18. West Sioux (11-2) Championship result: Lost to No. 12 Van Meter 35-7

Another strong season for one of the elite programs in Class 1A.

19. Humboldt (10-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 13 Mount Vernon 14-6

Mount Vernon’s strong effort in the finals reflected well on Humboldt.

20. Grundy Center (13-0) Championship result: Beat West Hancock 27-0

After three straight runner-up finishes in Class A, Spartans smashed the door down in the finals.

21. Indianola (7-4) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-6

Indians impressed in the strongest Class 4A district in Iowa this season.

22. Iowa City Liberty (9-2) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 16 Carlisle 56-28

Don’t be surprised if this young 4A program has staying power in the years to come.

23. Waukee Northwest (6-5) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling 41-7

First-round victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy underscored the power in central Iowa in 5A.

24. Cedar Falls (8-3) Lost in semifinals to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley 27-13

Tigers beat Johnston, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Ankeny Centennial, among others.

25. Underwood (11-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 18 West Sioux 47-7

Eagles had one of the most productive small-school passing attacks in the state.