Final SBLive Iowa Power 25 high school football rankings
By Kevin White | Photo by Matthew Putney
1, Southeast Polk (12-1) Championship result: Beat No. 6 West Des Moines Valley 49-14
Rams were at their best when it mattered most and repeated as the 5A champ.
2, Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-0) Championship result: Beat No. 3 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 45-38
Saints turned in the most game-changing plays in this offensive showcase to avenge last year’s triple-OT finals loss.
3, Council Bluffs Lewis Central (12-1) Championship result: Lost to No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 45-38
Titans couldn’t get enough stops to turn the tide in the second half of the 4A final.
4, Harlan Community (12-1) Championship result: Beat Mount Vernon 30-23
Cyclones scuffled through three quarters but were at their best late to rally from a 23-7 deficit in 3A final.
5, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (13-0) Championship result: Beat Williamsburg 10-6
Lions wore down Williamsburg in the second half and outgained them 285-136 to earn the 2A championship.
6, West Des Moines Valley (8-5) Championship result: Lost to No. 1 Southeast Polk 49-14
Tigers had no answer for Abu Sama (372 rush yards, 6 TDs) in the finals, but remarkable run to title game nonetheless.
7, West Des Moines Dowling (10-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley 22-21.
Memorable semifinal was another reminder of the unpredictability of sports.
8, Williamsburg (12-1) Championship result: Lost to No. 5 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 10-6
Two outstanding teams squared off in the 2A final; Raiders just couldn’t manufacture much offense.
9, Johnston (8-4) Lost in semifinals to No. 1 Southeast Polk 35-14
Dragons might have felt a bit better after seeing what the Rams did to Valley in the championship game.
10, Ankeny (9-2) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 9 Johnston 23-13
Disappointing finish to a terrific season for the Hawks.
11, Pleasant Valley (9-1) Lost in round of 16 to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley 15-10
Pleasant Valley ran into a Tiger club that peaked at the right time.
12, Van Meter (12-1) Championship result: Beat No. 18 West Sioux 35-7
Van Meter surprised many by the manner in which it dominated the Falcons to repeat in Class 1A.
13, Mount Vernon (12-1) Championship result: Lost to No. 4 Harlan Community 30-23
Mustangs won plenty of additional fans by pushing Harlan to the brink without their starting quarterback.
14. North Scott (9-3) Lost in semifinals to No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 38-10
After knocking off Waverly-Shell Rock, Lancers ran into the eventual champs.
15. Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 14 North Scott 20-10
Go-Hawks were dominant throughout the regular season.
16. Carlisle (10-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 3 Lewis Central 42-21
Breakthrough season for the Wildcats, who won nine straight at one point.
17. ADM (10-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 4 Harlan Community 49-35
Tigers had one of the most explosive offenses in any class.
18. West Sioux (11-2) Championship result: Lost to No. 12 Van Meter 35-7
Another strong season for one of the elite programs in Class 1A.
19. Humboldt (10-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 13 Mount Vernon 14-6
Mount Vernon’s strong effort in the finals reflected well on Humboldt.
20. Grundy Center (13-0) Championship result: Beat West Hancock 27-0
After three straight runner-up finishes in Class A, Spartans smashed the door down in the finals.
21. Indianola (7-4) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-6
Indians impressed in the strongest Class 4A district in Iowa this season.
22. Iowa City Liberty (9-2) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 16 Carlisle 56-28
Don’t be surprised if this young 4A program has staying power in the years to come.
23. Waukee Northwest (6-5) Lost in quarterfinals to No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling 41-7
First-round victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy underscored the power in central Iowa in 5A.
24. Cedar Falls (8-3) Lost in semifinals to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley 27-13
Tigers beat Johnston, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Ankeny Centennial, among others.
25. Underwood (11-2) Lost in semifinals to No. 18 West Sioux 47-7
Eagles had one of the most productive small-school passing attacks in the state.
