Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated that Trey Lance's ankle injury in September was a season-ender since the injury occurred. Lynch reaffirmed that this morning on KNBR while adding that the team has been impressed with the quarterback's recovery. Unfortunately, it's just a bit much to expect Lance to return to the field this season.
KCTV 5
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
NFL Films video shows what Travis Kelce told Chiefs teammates after scoring winning TD
Travis Kelce shared a few words with teammates after scoring a touchdown that gave Chiefs a victory over the Chargers.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Patrick Mahomes Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Sides and if Brittany Got the Food She Was Craving
Find out what Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' favorite Thanksgiving sides are and if his pregnant wife, Brittany, ever got the food she was tweeting about.
fadeawayworld.net
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him
The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Steve Young wants Garoppolo playing 10 more years with 49ers, says Shanahan would impress Walsh
Steve Young has said he believes there are trust issues between head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the Hall of Fame player, now an analyst for ESPN, wants to see Garoppolo play 10 more years for the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo is having one of the best...
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
Jerry Jones: Tyron Smith will play left tackle over Cowboys rookie upon return
The Cowboys offensive line has been an extremely solid group in 2022. They’ve allowed just 14 sacks thus far, tied with Tampa Bay for the fewest in the league, and they’ve paved the way for Dallas rushers to earn 136.2 yards per game on average, for a top-10 ranking.
atozsports.com
Raiders could receive significant boost heading into Week 12 vs. Seattle
The Las Vegas Raiders could receive a boost heading into Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, by adding some players that have been out for quite some time now. Nate Hobbs, the Raiders’ best defensive back, and maybe their second-best player on that side of the ball, was elevated on Wednesday off of the injured reserve list.
Peyton Hendershot and the Dallas Cowboys Tight Ends Invented a Whack-a-Mole Touchdown Celebration
Peyton Hendershot is the name of a hunk from an early 2000s CW drama. It is also the name of a rookie tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. It has to be an incredible thrill to score a touchdown during one's first Thanksgiving Day game, what with all the sluggish, relaxed people watching on discovering that you exist. Hendershot capitalized on his opportunity by turning in one of the more creative celebrations we've seen in recent years.
'We were the greatest team ever.' Anthony Davis, 1972 USC Trojans savor their legacy
Fifty years after going undefeated, thrashing Notre Dame and winning a national title, Anthony Davis and the 1972 USC Trojans celebrate their legacy.
Yardbarker
Zach Wilson: A Young Quarterback Struggling
New York Jets fans have had an interesting week. Starting Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched by the team after a poor performance against the New England Patriots. Wilson had one of the worst performances of his young career and the Jet’s offense didn’t score a touchdown. Wilson completed nine passes and recorded 77 passing yards. Sunday’s loss was disappointing because the Jets had a chance to win the game. The Jet’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown and Wilson hurt his team with an ugly performance. Zach Wilson is experiencing what life is like in the NFL and his future as a starter is up in the air.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 2