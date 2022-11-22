Read full article on original website
Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman's throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into
New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave”
Democrats in New Jersey under Governor Phil Murphy are responsible for soft-on-crime policies at the state level that hinder local police officers from enforcing the law and prevent local prosecutors from keeping criminals behind bars. Now, a group of Democrats are realizing their party's criminal justice reform, police defunding and soft-on-crime criminal justice system aren't working. Dmocrats Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Joe Lagana and Senator Vin Gopal have offered a wide-ranging series of bills to combat the surge in auto thefts with tougher penalties, preventive measures, and actions targeted at the car theft networks that have fueled the increase of
Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey
New Jerseyans are facing a nearly 25% tax increase in the cost of natural gas this winter. Now, two state senators are trying to relieve the financial pains associated with the hike. Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O'Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families as natural gas heating costs increase by as much as 25 percent. This week, the Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) to create a moratorium on the sales tax on natural gas and electricity for residential customers during the winter months. "The Board of Public Utilities approved the
Cooking oil thief strikes Lacey pizzeria
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A cooking oil thief has struck Little Italy Pizza in Lacey, making off with over $500 worth of stock from the business. According to the Lacey Township Police Department, at 12:14 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer responded to Little Italy Pizza for a report of theft of cooking oil. "The complainant advised Officer Tamburro that they recently discovered that the lock on top of the used cooking oil storage container had been cut off, and the used cooking oil inside had been stolen," Lacey Police Chief Michael DiBella said in a statement today. The stolen cooking
Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail
FREEHOLD, NJ – A Shamong man who worked as a correctional officer at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has pleaded guilty to providing inmates with drugs in chip bags, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, New Jersey, pled guilty to second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS). "Mr. Mack violated his sworn duty to protect and serve when he brought contraband into the jail for his own personal gain. By doing so, he placed his fellow officers and other inmates at the jail in danger and justice requires that
Horn honking at stop sign leads police to DUI arrest in Lacey
LACEY, TWP – A man inside a car at a stop sign in Lacey Township was charged for DUI after police received complaints about the driver stopped for a long period of time, intermittently honking his car horn. At approximately 2:52 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, Officer Watkins responded to the intersection of Deerhead Lake Drive and Llewellyn Parkway for the report of a suspicious vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign while honking intermittently. When Officer Watkins arrived at the scene, he located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Jared Kolodziejczyk, 42, of Forked River.
81-year-old man killed in Berkeley Township crash
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP – An 81-year-old man driving a Honda Fit was killed in a head-on crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road on Tuesday. Police reported that at around 2:40 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a crash at 854 Pinewalk-Keswick Road involving a 2019 Honda CRV driven by a 61-year-old Whiting woman and 81-year-old male driving a Honda Fit. Berkeley Township police officers assisted Manchester EMS responders in providing treatment to both drivers. The male, who's name was not released at this time, was pronounced dead. The woman was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is
