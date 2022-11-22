ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What employees at Arizona's Family are thankful for

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM MST. |. An Army...
Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday

Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Friends are remembering Elizabeth Simpson, her daughter Harley, her...
How inflation is impacting Thanksgiving food, travel for Arizonans

Employees at Arizona's Family were hard at work on Thanksgiving and shared what they're thankful for. Some Phoenix first responders have to work on Thanksgiving but they have come up with ways to celebrate. Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Kari Lake...
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
First pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season; doctors warn against RSV, COVID too

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While loved ones gather today to celebrate the holiday, Arizona doctors warn of rapidly spreading viruses. Arizona had its first pediatric flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some are worried about a tripledemic. A combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 is spreading this season and doctors are saying parents need to stay vigilant and up their preventative measures. “Every year we do unfortunately have flu deaths,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tradition dating back 50 years is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona International Auto Show. Several companies are there with cars sitting on display and...
Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials

Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
Windy weather on the way for Thanksgiving in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny skies and pleasant weather for all of your holiday preps and holiday travel today across Arizona. However, weather changes—both big and small are on the horizon. For your Wednesday, look for sunshine, light winds and near-normal temperatures in the Valley. We should see an afternoon...
A Windy Thanksgiving!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny and dry Thanksgiving that will be remembered for gusty winds across the state. Gusts over 40 mph have been common in northwestern Arizona and across the High Country with Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff having a peak gust of 52 mph!. Highs across the Valley...
Holiday shopping: Buy on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

Mesa pool builder's license revoked after customers claim projects were abandoned. The Arizona Registrar of Contractors recently announced that it revoked the contracting license for Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, known as Olli. Spending expected to decline on Small Business Saturday this year. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. According to a...
