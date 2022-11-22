ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2urbangirls.com

Suspect in custody after shooting at DTLA hotel

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on freeway in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night

Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.No suspect description was released.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

1 person dead in Whittier crash, mother and child hospitalized

One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier.The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.The victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A mother and a child who were in the other vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their current conditions were unknown.The victim died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

1 killed in deadly Whittier crash

Authorities are investigating after a violent crash left one person dead in Whittier on Friday afternoon. The deadly collision happened near 2050 S Workman Mill Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Images from Sky5 show the two vehicles involved completely destroyed after the crash. The impact left a ton […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA.com

Man dies after being found stabbed at Los Angeles subway station

A man died Wednesday morning after he was found at a Los Angeles Metro Rail station suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was found by Los Angeles police officers around 1:15 a.m. at the Pershing Square subway station at the intersection of 5th and Hill streets in downtown. Video...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death on DTLA Metro station train platform

LOS ANGELES – Police found a body on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles and Wednesday are assisting Metro authorities with the investigation. Officers from the Central Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 1:15 a.m. to Fifth and Hill streets where they found a man lying on the train platform with multiple stab wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
