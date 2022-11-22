One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier.The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.The victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A mother and a child who were in the other vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their current conditions were unknown.The victim died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

WHITTIER, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO