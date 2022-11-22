Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Related
Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown L.A.; Suspect in Custody
A man was shot and wounded today in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect in custody after shooting at DTLA hotel
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
foxla.com
Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the...
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
20-year-old killed at bus stop, California cops say. Search is on for accused killers
Police are searching for two people after a 20-year-old was shot dead at a bus stop in California, officials said. On Oct. 28 at around 11:15 p.m., officials responded to a radio call about “an assault with a deadly weapon” on the sidewalk of Eighth and Union Avenue in Los Angeles, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night
Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.No suspect description was released.
Los Angeles identify suspect who allegedly shot British tourists in Venice
A man is being sought for allegedly shooting two British tourists in Los Angeles over the summer, after an argument escalated into depravity.
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
1 person dead in Whittier crash, mother and child hospitalized
One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier.The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.The victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A mother and a child who were in the other vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their current conditions were unknown.The victim died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
1 killed in deadly Whittier crash
Authorities are investigating after a violent crash left one person dead in Whittier on Friday afternoon. The deadly collision happened near 2050 S Workman Mill Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Images from Sky5 show the two vehicles involved completely destroyed after the crash. The impact left a ton […]
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
KTLA.com
Man dies after being found stabbed at Los Angeles subway station
A man died Wednesday morning after he was found at a Los Angeles Metro Rail station suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was found by Los Angeles police officers around 1:15 a.m. at the Pershing Square subway station at the intersection of 5th and Hill streets in downtown. Video...
Man Murdered on Bus Bench in Los Angeles in October
A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday.
2urbangirls.com
Man found stabbed to death on DTLA Metro station train platform
LOS ANGELES – Police found a body on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles and Wednesday are assisting Metro authorities with the investigation. Officers from the Central Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 1:15 a.m. to Fifth and Hill streets where they found a man lying on the train platform with multiple stab wounds.
KTLA.com
2 brothers arrested in connection with car-to-car shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Officials with the California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of two brothers in connection with the car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday that left one man injured and backed up traffic for miles. The suspects, 24-year-old Elijah Allen Green and his brother, 18-year-old Jaiden Allen Green,...
LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer
A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
Man in Wheelchair Killed By Car in Long Beach; Driver Stays at Scene
A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured by a car in Long Beach this morning, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said.
Comments / 1