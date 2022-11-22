Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Defense Swats Yellow Jackets in 37-14 Victory.
ATHENS - With a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, the top-ranked Georgia football team and Kirby Smart completed a second straight undefeated regular season. In addition, the 22 members of the Bulldogs’ senior class earned their 46th win, becoming the winningest class in program history.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Dominates Rival Georgia Tech For 5th Consecutive Time
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart have gone the entire 2022 regular season undefeated after defeating Georgia Tech 37-14. Bulldogs Complete Another Perfect Regular Season:. Top-ranked Georgia is now 12-0 (8-0 SEC) after a 37-14 victory over Tech to claim the Governor’s Cup Trophy and post a...
dawgpost.com
Thoughts from the Box: Georgia Dominates 2nd Half In Big 37-14 Victory
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart had a first-half fight on their hands today in Sanford Stadium, but eventually cruised to a big 37-14 victory after bullying the Jackets up and down the field in the 2nd half. It wasn’t a pretty start for the Bulldogs, who...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Football Live Score vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are trying to go 12-0 for the second year in a row. Dawg Post updates you live with what you can’t see on TV. 3:00 PM | No. 1 Georgia is running away with it. The Dawgs have put...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Release Georgia Tech Game Trailer: "Dawgs for Life"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are are trying to win the final game of the season - against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The program released the trailer for the game on Friday evening. Georgia's seniors are featured in the short film. The Dawgs enter...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Name Captains For Game vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are trying to win the final game of the season - against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs named their captains for the game, and it’s a veteran group hoping to lead Georgia to anotheer big win over their in-state rival.
dawgpost.com
Line Released for Georgia Bulldogs' game with LSU Tigers in 2022 SEC Championship Game
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are set to tee it up against the Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in 2022 SEC Championship Game. No. 1 Georgia was a favorite against Alabama a season ago in the SECCG. This year the Bulldogs are a considerable favorite to win the program’s 14th SEC Championship.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Beat Georgia Tech Again: Dawg Post Photos
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: Speedy WR Anthony Evans Flips From Oklahoma to Georgia
ATHENS - Flip season is here, and Bryan McClendon just flipped one of the fastest receivers in the country in four-star Anthony Evans, who flipped today from Oklahoma to Georgia a day before the No. 1 Dawgs play the final game of the regular season. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder out...
