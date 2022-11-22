ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Bulldog Defense Swats Yellow Jackets in 37-14 Victory.

ATHENS - With a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, the top-ranked Georgia football team and Kirby Smart completed a second straight undefeated regular season. In addition, the 22 members of the Bulldogs’ senior class earned their 46th win, becoming the winningest class in program history.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Dominates Rival Georgia Tech For 5th Consecutive Time

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart have gone the entire 2022 regular season undefeated after defeating Georgia Tech 37-14. Bulldogs Complete Another Perfect Regular Season:. Top-ranked Georgia is now 12-0 (8-0 SEC) after a 37-14 victory over Tech to claim the Governor's Cup Trophy and post a...
ATHENS, GA
BREAKING: Speedy WR Anthony Evans Flips From Oklahoma to Georgia

ATHENS - Flip season is here, and Bryan McClendon just flipped one of the fastest receivers in the country in four-star Anthony Evans‍, who flipped today from Oklahoma to Georgia a day before the No. 1 Dawgs play the final game of the regular season. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder out...
ATHENS, GA

