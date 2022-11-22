Read full article on original website
Salem City Council gets update on West Whitaker Street project
The Salem City Council Monday night received an update on public works projects. Public Works Director Annette Solo says the West Whitaker Street project is moving along quickly. “They need about 15 more good days of weather to get that job done. They started bringing in rock and everything today...
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
2022 12/03 – Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess
Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022, in St. Louis, MO at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in rural St. Peter, IL. October 1, 1929, to Louis and Alma (Wachholz) Niehaus who was one of nine siblings. Raised in St. Peter, IL until the age of fourteen at which time she moved to Salem for work.
Unemployment up half percent in Marion County in October
Illinois Department of Employment Security reports unemployment jumped a half percent in Marion County during October to an even five percent. The rate is also four-tenths of a percent higher than in October a year ago. The number translates into 815 on the unemployment rolls, up from 740 in September....
2022 11/29 – Sue Swift
Sue Swift, age 87 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home with her family and friends by her side. Sue was born on February 20, 1935, in Alma, the daughter of Marshall and Nellie (Nichols) Williams. She married Ronald Swift on August 22, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2006.
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
Salem Township Hospital signs contract with architect for ‘A’ wing and parking lot renovation
The Salem Township Hospital Board has signed a $400,000 contract with BSA Architects of Indianapolis to develop plans and oversee construction of the renovation of ‘A’ wing and to raise a parking lot outside ‘A’ wing to get rid of the steps. Hospital President Alex Nazarian...
2022 11/25 – Henry Augusta Rush
Henry Augusta Rush, 97, of Centralia was welcomed into the gracious arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He began his journey in life on February 13, 1925, the son of Wendell and Alice (Barnes) Rush in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Freddie Mae Jones on February 28, 1946, in Centralia and she preceded him home to Heaven on August 20, 2002.
2022 11/28 – Gary G. Moore
Gary G. Moore, age 70 of Salem, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
Former Board of Alderman president doesn't think he should repay FBI for bribe money, but agrees to fine
ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed doesn’t believe he should have to repay the government for the money it used to catch him in a bribery scheme – but he is willing to pay a fine equal to that amount. Reed...
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
North City Shell gas station ordered to close for a year, city citing nuisance concerns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A gas station that has been at the center of safety concerns in North St. Louis is now being ordered to shut down by the city. “You’ve got gas stations right there along Jefferson less than half a mile from this location, you’ve got gas stations around Salisbury, that are not having these exact same issues and problems,” said Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward Alderman for the City of St. Louis.
Salem Historical Museum seeking antique Christmas decorations
The Salem Historical Museum is seeking antique Christmas decorations to display during the holiday season. If you have antique ornaments, decorations, Christmas posters or other items you are encouraged to drop them off at the museum when it is open Saturday mornings from nine to noon. You may also e-mail Historical Commission member Luke Purcell at lukem.purcell@gmail.com. Arrangements can then be made to pickup or drop off the items.
THE ST. CLAIR COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT TO HOST “REINDEER GAMES” EVENT ON DEC. 18TH at the Belleville Transit Center
The free event is open to the public and will feature a live reindeer. Rudolph might not have been able to join in all the “reindeer games,” but area residents can. The St. Clair County Transit District, in conjunction with Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro Transit, will host “Reindeer Games” on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Belleville Transit Center, which is located at 800 Scheel Street in Belleville. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a live reindeer, games, snacks, crafts and a commemorative photo. Children will also receive a goodie bag.
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
Kaskaskia College awarded $65,355 Literacy Grant
Secretary of State Jessie White has awarded over $ 5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants across the state, including $65,355 to Kaskaskia College. White says there an estimated two-million Illinois residents who need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction. The funding will help fund 108 programs statewide. Other area programs receiving funding were $50,000 to the Southtown Youth Program Center in Mt. Vernon and $75,500 to the Illinois Eastern Community College in Fairfield.
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
