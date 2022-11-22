ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Teen charged in crash that killed 4 facing manslaughter, assault charges

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvlmg_0jJwA9UX00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The teenager accused of driving a vehicle that crashed in Buffalo, killing four other teens, faces additional charges.

The crash happened early in the morning on October 24 where Route 33 meets Route 198. Six people were in the vehicle. Five of them, everyone except for the driver, were ejected through the sunroof, which encompassed the roof of the vehicle.

Four of those five were killed, including three who were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have released the names of those killed in the crash.

  • Marcus Webster, 19
  • Swazine Swindle, 17
  • Kevin Payne, 16
  • Ahjanae Harper, 14

Because of the alleged driver’s age, 16, his name has not been released. We do know he’s a Buffalo resident who was arraigned on the following charges:

  • four counts of second-degree manslaughter
  • first-degree assault
  • second-degree assault
  • criminal possession of stolen property

“I am not here to jam up a kid. However, this was a horrific incident. This incident resulted in the lives of four kids being taken,” District attorney John Flynn said.

Although the teen was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault is the highest charge in this case. The assault charges pertain to the surviving passenger, who was sitting in the front of the vehicle. Flynn says she has significant scarring and bruising, and has since been released from the hospital.

The car involved in this crash was a Kia Sportage, which Buffalo police say was stolen from Marine Drive in the city the night before. It’s possible that the teens were participating in something called the “Kia Challenge,” which challenges people to use cell phone chargers to break into Kia vehicles, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

In court Tuesday morning, Flynn says he argued for the teen defendant to be placed in custody, but instead, the judge continued his release under supervision. He has to wear an ankle monitor device.

The teen is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference this Monday.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man pleads guilty to selling meth, gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the United States Attorney announced Tuesday. Jason Cartwright was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Snow removal resumes after death of city employee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Department of Public Works said that snow removal operations resumed on Friday morning following the death of an employee during snow removal on Wednesday. Officials say 95% of the streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy will be cleared from car to curb by the end of the day Friday. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy