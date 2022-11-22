Wildcats Open Season At Capital Classic Today At 12:30. The Salem Wildcats tip off their season today as they open from the Lawrence County Capital Classic at 12:30 against the hosts. It will be the 2nd game of the day following Red Hill and Olney at 11. Later tonight, Olney takes on Fairfield at 6pm and Mount Carmel plays Lawrenceville at 7:30. The Wildcats return to action tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 against Mount Carmel and will play a trophy game that evening at either 4:30, 6 or 7:30. All Salem Wildcat games can be heard on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.

SALEM, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO