Poplar Place serves record 875 meals for Thanksgiving
The Poplar Place served a record 875 meals for Thanksgiving. The program was open to anyone. The meals were prepared by 50 volunteers. 40 turkeys and 20 hams were prepared to feed those who sought home-delivered meals as well as for pickup or to eat at the Poplar Place. This was the 18th year of the program.
Salem Historical Museum seeking antique Christmas decorations
The Salem Historical Museum is seeking antique Christmas decorations to display during the holiday season. If you have antique ornaments, decorations, Christmas posters or other items you are encouraged to drop them off at the museum when it is open Saturday mornings from nine to noon. You may also e-mail Historical Commission member Luke Purcell at lukem.purcell@gmail.com. Arrangements can then be made to pickup or drop off the items.
2022 11/28 – Gary G. Moore
Gary G. Moore, age 70 of Salem, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2022 12/03 – Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess
Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022, in St. Louis, MO at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in rural St. Peter, IL. October 1, 1929, to Louis and Alma (Wachholz) Niehaus who was one of nine siblings. Raised in St. Peter, IL until the age of fourteen at which time she moved to Salem for work.
2022 11/29 – Sue Swift
Sue Swift, age 87 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home with her family and friends by her side. Sue was born on February 20, 1935, in Alma, the daughter of Marshall and Nellie (Nichols) Williams. She married Ronald Swift on August 22, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2006.
Kaskaskia College awarded $65,355 Literacy Grant
Secretary of State Jessie White has awarded over $ 5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants across the state, including $65,355 to Kaskaskia College. White says there an estimated two-million Illinois residents who need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction. The funding will help fund 108 programs statewide. Other area programs receiving funding were $50,000 to the Southtown Youth Program Center in Mt. Vernon and $75,500 to the Illinois Eastern Community College in Fairfield.
2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman
Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
2022 11/25 – Henry Augusta Rush
Henry Augusta Rush, 97, of Centralia was welcomed into the gracious arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He began his journey in life on February 13, 1925, the son of Wendell and Alice (Barnes) Rush in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Freddie Mae Jones on February 28, 1946, in Centralia and she preceded him home to Heaven on August 20, 2002.
St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is Coming to Castle Ridge in January
Castle Ridge has announced that the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to The Castle. The special event and fundraiser will support of The NubAbility® Athletics Foundation. Tickets purchased to attend the Cardinals Caravan program will offer first-come, first-served seating. Doors open on Monday, January 16th (Martin Luther King...
Keep Salem Beautiful to once again recycle old Christmas light strands
Keep Salem Beautiful will continue its program to collect old strings of Christmas Lights for recycling. Recycling Containers are available at Salem IGA and Salem Rural King. You may dispose of any no longer light strands through January 11th.
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Christ Our Rock High School receives matching-fund donation of $60,000
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School has announced the receipt of a $60,000 matching fund donation that will go towards needed repairs and maintenance of the school’s transportation fleet. The Maschhoffs LLC conducted the match in conjunction with the school’s Sterling Evening dinner and auction. It was part of...
Salem Wildcats Open Season Today Versus Lawrenceville, Centralia & Patoka/Odin Continue Tournament Action
Wildcats Open Season At Capital Classic Today At 12:30. The Salem Wildcats tip off their season today as they open from the Lawrence County Capital Classic at 12:30 against the hosts. It will be the 2nd game of the day following Red Hill and Olney at 11. Later tonight, Olney takes on Fairfield at 6pm and Mount Carmel plays Lawrenceville at 7:30. The Wildcats return to action tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 against Mount Carmel and will play a trophy game that evening at either 4:30, 6 or 7:30. All Salem Wildcat games can be heard on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville
If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
Yost Family Lights Display opening this Friday in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A holiday Christmas lights display in rural Williamson County will be opening to the public this Friday. According to the Yost Family, they will be opening their lights display, which features one of the largest Christmas displays in Southern Illinois on Black Friday. You can find them...
2022 11/26 – Sue Swift
Sue Swift, age 87 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com.
2022 11/24 – Terry Shook
Terry Shook, age 68 of Salem, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the Lake of Egypt on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Terry was born on January 23, 1954, in Roswell, New Mexico the son of Lowell E. and Audrey L. (Eden) Shook. He is survived by his loyal companion,...
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
