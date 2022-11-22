Read full article on original website
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
Aaron Rodgers’ visit with Make-A-Wish recipient ended with broken thumb news breaking to media
A Make-A-Wish recipient was actually the first to break the news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb. The Green Bay Packers are 4-7 on the year, as the offense hasn’t necessarily been playing up to its potential. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been playing his usual football this season compared to his NFL MVP-winning campaigns the past two years. Some credited it to a right thumb injury suffered back in the team’s Week 5 game against the New York Giants. From there, the debate began about whether the thumb was actually broken, which Rodgers wouldn’t confirm or deny on “The Pat McAfee Show” this Tuesday.
Saints rule 3 players out and 5 others questionable for Sunday’s game in San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints listed 3 players as out and 5 others as questionable for their week 12 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
3 reasons Matt Rhule can bring Nebraska football back to glory
Matt Rhule to Nebraska could be exactly what the Cornhuskers need to return to former glory. Although the days of running the wishbone are firmly in the rearview mirror, Matt Rhule could be the one to help Nebraska return to national prominence as the Cornhuskers’ next head coach. Rhule...
Saints list 11 players on Wednesday injury report ahead of trip to San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints open practice for their Week 12 matchup with San Francisco with 11 players on the injury report.
Did refs miss blatant facemask to screw over Lions on Thanksgiving?
The referees in the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving may have missed a facemask penalty. The Detroit Lions haven’t won on Thanksgiving since they defeated the Minnesota Vikings back in 2016. They were oh-so close to forcing overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, but they watched as kicker Tyler Bass snuck in a 45-yard field goal to give them the eventual 28-25 win.
Von Miller injury update: Bills star carted off with knee injury on Thanksgiving
The latest Von Miller injury update after the Buffalo Bills star was carted away on Thanksgiving after suffering a knee injury. The absolute last thing the Buffalo Bills needed as for the injury bug to bite one of its key core players. That’s what happened on Thanksgiving in Detroit, as Von Miller was carted off the field after getting rolled up low in the first half of the Bills game against the Lions.
More good news on Saints injury report vs. 49ers, but Alvin Kamara (illness) misses practice
It’s mostly more good news on the New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers, but star running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday with an illness. Other than that, the Saints upgraded both of their starting tackles to full participation after they were limited Wednesday — right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and left tackle James Hurst (concussion) are back on track to start this week.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out
For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
Egg Bowl descends into complete fan chaos: Here’s everything that happened (Video)
A controversial call in the Egg Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs resulted in fans throwing garbage on the field. College football’s rivalry week began on Thanksgiving with the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs competing for the Egg Bowl. Recently, they have been much talked about contests, such as Elijah Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ultimately leading to an extra point miss in the 2019 matchup.
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
George Pickens makes bold claim about Georgia practices vs. Steelers
George Pickens compared the practices he experienced at the University of Georgia far more favorably than what he goes through now in the NFL with the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens says practices were harder for him in college at the University of Georgia than...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
Cowboys have officially gotten through yet another roadblock that could’ve ended season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that whenever Tyron Smith returns, he will get his starting job back. The Dallas Cowboys are in good shape entering Week 11. They overcame what could have been a disastrous injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, and they are currently 7-3 entering Week 11 after scoring a decisive victory over the Minnesota Vikings. They are set to play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, and from there, they will hold a visit with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Notre Dame vs USC: 3 bold predictions for Playoff-important rivalry game
Notre Dame and USC are ready to embark on the next phase of the epic rivalry with Playoff and Heisman implications hovering over the matchup in Los Angeles. The USC and Notre Dame rivalry has given college football some of the most entertaining games and memorable performances over the years.
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara returns to practice Friday, expected to play Sunday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday because of an illness. Friday’s final injury report listed no game status for him, so he should be good to go Sunday. The Saints (4-7) play the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) in California at 3:25...
FanSided
