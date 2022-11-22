Read full article on original website
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
Wisconsin, Your Favorite Christmas Decoration Is Cause For An Intervention
What in the candy-coated peppermint stick is going on in Wisconsin?. There are a lot of Christmas decorations we drag out of attics this time of the year. There's beautiful sparkling lights, yard reindeer, trees, ornaments, holly. Things that dazzle and give your heart warm fuzzy feelings of good ole Christmastide.
Help Quad Cities Toys For Tots By Getting Something For Yourself
The holiday season is upon us and little boys and girls across the Quad Cities are hoping for a very merry Christmas. But not all families are going to be able to provide the Christmas they wish they could for their children. That is where an organization like Toys for Tots comes in to make sure every child has a holly jolly Christmas.
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Wisconsin
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. In fact, you may have even had an older relative tell you not to get a red car in fear that you would be pulled over. Does the...
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of ‘The Polar Express’
All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
15 Uniquely Quad Cities Things Perfect For Visiting Family
All of us have experienced this at least once, whether it be a friend, cousin, or in-laws. They come into town expecting to see and do some fun stuff, when in reality most of us just sit around and drink by the fire pit, drink by the TV, or drink at our favorite watering hole.
Thinking Of Getting A Pet For Christmas In Iowa? Here’s How To Prepare
If you're thinking about getting a furbaby over the holidays, there are a few things you need to know first. I've always been of the belief that adopting pets is much better than buying from a breeder. Both of my cats and my pup came from animal shelters. Adoption fees are generally low and it's a great way to help give a puppy or kitty a home.
Your Favorite Italian Pasta Was Made in Iowa and People Are Suing
I can't say as though I am the greatest cook in the world. I can't even say I'm the greatest cook in my household. In fact, my 14-year-old daughter probably surpasses me in that realm. I'm not worried, though. My 10-year-old son has no interest in cooking, so my 3rd place foothold is strong.
This is How Much More Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You This Year in Wisconsin
As we roll into Thanksgiving week let's get a couple of ground rules in place. 1) No talking politics. It's only going to end in hurt feelings. 2) Let's pass a hat for the host. Don't ask permission...just drop a few bucks on the counter as you're leaving in appreciation for the great food and great expense they put into it.
Iowa, This Is How Long Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Keep In Your Fridge
Thanksgiving is coming in hot and luckily so is the food. My family is small and we always make way too much food. To the point that we have at least 2 days worth of leftovers for all of us. We normally get the Hawaiian sweet rolls for leftover turkey & stuffing and make different things with the leftovers but the fact that we can't barrel through all of the food in one dinner is still the truth. There will always be leftovers and our fridge becomes a game of Tetris smushed with them.
Iowa Is In The Top 20 Fattest States In America
We are about to load up on delicious and unhealthy foods on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even though we all probably indulge a little too much during the holidays, some states have a high percentage of people who are overweight and obese than other states. A new study shows that Iowa is in the top 20 states with the most overweight and obese population.
The Oldest Town In Illinois Is Also The First Capitol Of The State
It is always great to look at the history of states and cities in that state. Today we are looking at Illinois' oldest town. We will be looking at the Library of Congress to get our results!. Some Of The Oldest Towns. Here are some of the older towns in...
8 Tips To Ensure Your Quad Cities Home Doesn’t Burn Down On Thanksgiving
A lot of people in the Quad Cities will be turning on their ovens and stoves this Thanksgiving to make a delicious meal. The American Red Cross released 8 tips ahead of Thanksgiving to help people prevent a house fire that could ruin the holidays. If you plan on cooking, make sure you take the right steps and precautions to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
How Did An Illinois Man Accidentally Swallow This At A Dental Visit?
If you have a fear of the dentist for whatever reason, you might want to consider cancelling your next dental checkup after reading this Illinois man's terrifying dental experience. It is so rare that a dental cleaning goes wrong. You really don't expect anything too crazy to happen, other than...
Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?
A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
Ever Notice Stars on the Side of Barns in Iowa? Here’s What They Mean…
I love taking aimless rides with the family. Even though I'm 99% sure we'll never get lost, it adds a certain level of mystery when we flip a coin in the middle of the country road to see which way to go. We almost never cross county lines, but it feels like we are super far from home.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Is It Illegal In Wisconsin To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course
Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
