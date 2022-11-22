Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Install Cladding without Welding
Simpson Strong-Tie has introduced the Edge-Tie system designed to replace field-welded bent plate pour stops with a high-strength, straight-edge, channeled steel beam that accepts bolted connections to facilitate easy cladding installations without the need for welding. As construction demand continues to outpace skilled trade worker availability, welders are in short...
retrofitmagazine.com
Exhaust Fan Achieves High Wind Certifications
Greenheck’s Vektor-H direct drive laboratory exhaust fan has received Miami Dade NOA and Florida Product Approval for high wind certification. All Vektor-H series models are now hurricane and high wind certified for wind-borne debris, impact resistance and wind load design pressures up to +- 140 PSF (231 mph wind speed) without guy wires.
50 Floor
50 Floor is a full service, shop-at-home company for all your flooring needs. From hardwood to carpet to laminate to tile, we will make your home look great at an affordable price.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
homedit.com
French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives
French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
simphome.com
10 Cheap DIY Furniture Overlays
If your current furniture lacks character or is too plain or monotonous, try giving it a new facelift. By adding your personal touch, though not intricate or luxurious, you will be able to complement your home’s aesthetic value. Adding an overlay to your current furniture, for example, will give your furniture the booster it needs to lift your confidence.
retrofitmagazine.com
Recessed Downlight Offers Field-selectable Lumens
DMF Lighting, a designer and manufacturer of premium modular LED downlighting systems, has introduced the H Series, a high-performing recessed downlighting, whole-home solution. Combining an award-winning modular design—featuring a single, compact, field-adjustable LED light module—with reliable performance, the ENERGY STAR Certified LED downlights offer field-selectable lumens, Natural Warm Dim technology, quality construction and contractor-friendly installation features—all at an attainable cost.
retrofitmagazine.com
Create Unique Assemblies with Modular Wall Panels that Can Be Installed Horizontally or Vertically
ATAS International has added another profile to its concealed fastener wall panel offering. The Design Wall Reveal is a modular wall panel series designed as a drained and back ventilated (D/BV) assembly. This puts an air gap and drainage plane between the panel system and structural wall, allowing wind-driven rain or moisture to escape the building envelope without entering the building. D/BV systems are also designed to remove moisture that penetrates it through vapor drive from within the building or from the outside environment.
Apartment Therapy
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
popularwoodworking.com
Yet Another Rendezvous With Our New but Broken Bamboo Chairs
If you recall, a few weeks ago, I wrote about the unexpected repair job I performed on one of our newly bought solid mahogany chairs (read parts one and two here). What I didn’t expect is that I would have to revisit one of our misfortunate chairs on such short notice – yet again.
lifetrixcorner.com
Siding Selection: 4 Best Options for Your Home
The exterior of your house is the most important component for protecting you and your family from the elements of nature. The choice of what exterior finish material or siding to use can be confusing with several options currently available. This synopsis will break down four of the most popular siding options you will want to consider.
cohaitungchi.com
How To Hang Pictures On Plaster Walls
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website. Hanging a picture should be easy, right? You find the right spot, hammer...
How Much Does Basement Waterproofing Cost?
Basement moisture problems range in severity from damp walls smelling of mildew to standing water on the floor, and they all call for action. Even seemingly insignificant moisture can have health consequences for mold-sensitive residents. More severe water problems can render the basement unusable and even undermine the foundation. As...
yankodesign.com
This all-white minimalist cabin is the flexible and functional tiny home on wheels you need
Tiny home builder Base Cabin collaborated with Matt Goodman Architecture Office to create this super minimalistic tiny home on wheels inspired by the simplicity of livestock sheds. The clean and simple home was designed to beautifully merge with farms, vineyards, or even the Australian bush. The aim was to ensure that the residents feel one with the surroundings and that there is no sense of separation between the home and the landscape,
cheaprvliving.com
Review and Test: The Crisco Candle Heater
For liability’s sake, I have to say not to try this or anything like it. A FEW YEARS AGO, heaters made from clay pots and tea candles were a big thing on the Internet. They promised cheap, clean heat without pressurized gas, electricity, or burning wood. Perfect for mobile off-grid living. But while they delivered on the cheap and clean part, the heat part was… disappointing.
Comments / 0