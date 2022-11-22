Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Unemployment up half percent in Marion County in October
Illinois Department of Employment Security reports unemployment jumped a half percent in Marion County during October to an even five percent. The rate is also four-tenths of a percent higher than in October a year ago. The number translates into 815 on the unemployment rolls, up from 740 in September....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/03 – Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess
Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022, in St. Louis, MO at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in rural St. Peter, IL. October 1, 1929, to Louis and Alma (Wachholz) Niehaus who was one of nine siblings. Raised in St. Peter, IL until the age of fourteen at which time she moved to Salem for work.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/29 – Sue Swift
Sue Swift, age 87 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home with her family and friends by her side. Sue was born on February 20, 1935, in Alma, the daughter of Marshall and Nellie (Nichols) Williams. She married Ronald Swift on August 22, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2006.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Historical Museum seeking antique Christmas decorations
The Salem Historical Museum is seeking antique Christmas decorations to display during the holiday season. If you have antique ornaments, decorations, Christmas posters or other items you are encouraged to drop them off at the museum when it is open Saturday mornings from nine to noon. You may also e-mail Historical Commission member Luke Purcell at lukem.purcell@gmail.com. Arrangements can then be made to pickup or drop off the items.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/28 – Gary G. Moore
Gary G. Moore, age 70 of Salem, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
southernillinoisnow.com
Keep Salem Beautiful to once again recycle old Christmas light strands
Keep Salem Beautiful will continue its program to collect old strings of Christmas Lights for recycling. Recycling Containers are available at Salem IGA and Salem Rural King. You may dispose of any no longer light strands through January 11th.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/26 – Sue Swift
Sue Swift, age 87 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com.
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Kaskaskia College awarded $65,355 Literacy Grant
Secretary of State Jessie White has awarded over $ 5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants across the state, including $65,355 to Kaskaskia College. White says there an estimated two-million Illinois residents who need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction. The funding will help fund 108 programs statewide. Other area programs receiving funding were $50,000 to the Southtown Youth Program Center in Mt. Vernon and $75,500 to the Illinois Eastern Community College in Fairfield.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/24 – Terry Shook
Terry Shook, age 68 of Salem, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the Lake of Egypt on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Terry was born on January 23, 1954, in Roswell, New Mexico the son of Lowell E. and Audrey L. (Eden) Shook. He is survived by his loyal companion,...
