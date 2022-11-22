Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup: Canada breaks through for early score before losing to Croatia
Canada gets its first goal of the Qatar World Cup but Croatia dominates play, eliminating the Canadians from advancing in the tournament.
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany's World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain
World Cup: Goalless Mexico on brink of missing knockout stage for first time since 1978
Mexico's inability to score has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978.
Comments / 0