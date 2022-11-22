ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

ocsportszone.com

St. John Bosco defeats Mater Dei 24-22 to capture Division 1 championship

Wide receiver Marcus Harris hauls in a touchdown catch in the first quarter for Mater Dei. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). St. John Bosco turned away a late challenge by Mater Dei to defeat the defending CIF champions 24-22 Friday night at the Rose Bowl in the CIF Division 1 championship.
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week

The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
ANAHEIM, CA
247Sports

Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Calvary Chapel holds on to edge Huntington Beach in hard-fought game

Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran is guarded by Luke Kumaric of Huntington Beach. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team held on to Huntington Beach 59-55 Tuesday afternoon in a game that was close from start to finish. Calvary Chapel (3-2) held a 27-26 halftime...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA

