Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ocsportszone.com
DIVISION 8 FINALS NOTES: A CIF title wasn’t on the minds of Northwood players at first
After a semifinal victory over Vista Del Lago, some Northwood players were acting as if they were rowing a boat like going to the ship, the CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). As Northwood High School football players and coaches looked ahead to the 2022 season, there wasn’t a...
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl to Host CIF Southern Section Ford Division 1 Football Championship Friday
Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana and St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower will compete for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Ford Division 1 Football Championship when they meet at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Friday, Nov. 25. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. This will...
ocsportszone.com
St. John Bosco defeats Mater Dei 24-22 to capture Division 1 championship
Wide receiver Marcus Harris hauls in a touchdown catch in the first quarter for Mater Dei. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). St. John Bosco turned away a late challenge by Mater Dei to defeat the defending CIF champions 24-22 Friday night at the Rose Bowl in the CIF Division 1 championship.
ocsportszone.com
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week
The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
ocsportszone.com
Santa Ana boys basketball team enjoying early season success under new coach
Zach Johnson is Santa Ana’s new boys basketball coach. (Photo OC Sports Zone: Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team is off to a 4-1 start under first-year coach Zach Johnson. The Saints finished 2-1 at the Luis Macias Tournament last weekend and added two more...
USC football recruiting targets have heavy presence in Mater Dei/St. John Bosco championship game
A championship rematch between Trinity League football rivals Mater Dei and St. John Bosco is nearly a yearly occurrence. Whichever team wins the CIFSS Division 1 title almost always goes on to win the national championship. That means the Southern Section championship is the closest thing there is ...
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco now at a combined total of 78 D-1 prospects heading into CIFSS championship
Leading up to the regular season meeting between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, which MD won 17-7, we did a rundown on all 76 players between the two teams who have D-1 offers and/or are nationally-ranked. Now the Trinity League rivals are meeting again in the Southern Section Division 1 ...
ocsportszone.com
Cypress football team out to capture program’s second CIF championship Friday night
Cypress players (from left) Trevor Monteleone, Matthew Morrell and Aidan Houston were at the Rose Bowl Monday for the CIF press conference. (Photos courtesy Cypress athletics). Cypress High School’s football team has made it to the CIF finals for the third time in school history. The third-seeded Centurions, coached...
ocsportszone.com
Orange looking for another CIF football title Friday night against San Jacinto
From left, Orange’s Kobe Boykin, Khalil Lawrence, Coach Robert Pedroza, Jonathan Smith and Ardwon Morris at the CIF press conference Monday at the Rose Bowl. (Photos courtesy Orange Athletics). Orange High School football players and coaches are out to cap a special season with one more victory Friday night.
247Sports
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
ocsportszone.com
Calvary Chapel holds on to edge Huntington Beach in hard-fought game
Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran is guarded by Luke Kumaric of Huntington Beach. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team held on to Huntington Beach 59-55 Tuesday afternoon in a game that was close from start to finish. Calvary Chapel (3-2) held a 27-26 halftime...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
nomadlawyer.org
Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
theatlasheart.com
LA to San Francisco Road Trip: Recommended Stops, Planning Tips, and Sample Itineraries
Pack up the car and hit the highway with this ultimate LA to San Francisco road trip guide. The best way to experience California is an LA to San Francisco road trip highlighting the top attractions the Golden State offers. Tour the historic Hearst Castle, admire elephant seals, watch surfers...
