Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
Good Luck Finding Heavy Cream on the SouthCoast for Thanksgiving This Year
Every year around Thanksgiving, there's always some kind of shortage. I've seen everything from turkeys to gravy, but this year took me by surprise. I cannot, for the life of me, find heavy cream in any store anywhere. I've searched high and low across the SouthCoast from Wareham to Somerset,...
A Free Family Fun Day Is on the Way With the New Bedford Family and Child Services
The holidays are coming, and it’s time to celebrate the end of fall. One of the best aspects of living here on the SouthCoast is community involvement, especially when it comes to our local kids. Child & Family Services is holding a fall family fun day event for free...
Woman Has Been Planning ‘Cheapest’ Funeral Possible for the Past 5 Years
Beverley Rose has been planning her funeral for the past five years. According to the The Mirror, the 75-year-old self-described "forward planner" wants to alleviate her loved ones' stress when her time comes. "Who knows how long I'll last … I'm pretty healthy at the moment, but you can never...
