Albemarle, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday

LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year

WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ballantyne’s Backyard will light up for Christmas

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, Dec. 12 to 31. with a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations. Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County Man of the Year is the gift that keeps on giving

LINCOLN COUNTY – This year’s Lincoln County Man of the Year is one of those gifts that keep on giving. He’s humble and says that he does all that he does because of his faith, not for recognition. Bob Smith has been a champion to many, including Kelly Withrow, principal at G.E. Massey Elementary School in Lincolnton. Smith and Bill Muir are working on an outdoor classroom for the children at G.E. Massey. It’s turning into an outdoor classroom extraordinaire thanks to the work of Smith, Muir and others, in addition to generous donations from the community.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Winterize That Lawn

CHARLOTTE – If you’re looking for a lush lawn year-round, consistent care is key. One essential part of this preparation is winterizing. Winterizing a lawn is most important for cool-season grasses – such as bluegrass or fescue – that do most of their growing in fall. Warm-season grasses will still need to be cleared and mowed, but the fertilizing step typically can be left till the following spring. These simple steps will help your lawn over the winter and you’ll be rewarded in the coming spring.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Community collects more than 5,000 pounds of food for SCCM

The 2022 Feed the 5K lived up to its name with more than 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food items donated to Stanly Community Christian Ministry. More than 200 runners, walkers and community members gathered at Frank Liske Park in Concord for a 5K run/walk event organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shoppers flock to Charlotte Premium Outlets in search of Black Friday deals

CHARLOTTE — Millions of shoppers across the country will head out early Friday morning in search of the best Black Friday deals this holiday season. That’s good news for retailers that are still reeling from the pandemic. Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura is spending Friday morning in Steele Creek at the Charlotte Premium Outlets, where shoppers started to roll in before 6 a.m. when the mall opened.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Chamber celebrates Stanly Aesthetics

The Stanly County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration recently for Stanly Aesthetics, 731 N. 2nd St., Suite C, Albemarle. Lorie Lisenby and Carol Adams are advanced practice nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience in emergency medicine, critical care, anesthesia and home IV infusions. They...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

DAR awards Good Citizens for 2022

The Yadkin River Patriots Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recognized six high school seniors as DAR Good Citizens at the DAR meeting on Nov. 18 at the Stanly County Family YMCA Pavilion. Parents and guidance counselors or other school representatives were invited to join members...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WITN

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
CHARLOTTE, NC

