Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling
Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
NXT On 11/22 Posts Lowest Viewership Number Since August, Demo Rating Drops
Check out the viewership numbers for the November 22 episode of NXT. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports NXT on November 22 drew 624,000 viewers, which is down from the 663,000 viewers the show drew on November 15. Tuesday is the lowest viewership total since the show drew 597,000 viewers on August 9.
The Elite mocks Punk and lose, Jamie Hayter's OFFICIALLY champ | Day After Dynamite AFTER DARK
On this special midnight edition of Day After Dynamite, Will is joined by Wrestling Winedown's Lo for a special Thanksgiving show as we talk about Dynamite's wild return to Chicago and all that entails.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19): WOW Tag Title Tournament Final
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode ten of its show on November 19. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19) - The Heavy Metal Sisters...
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London
Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
Eric Bischoff: The Rumor When I Was In WWE Was That I Always Sat In Catering, Their Catering Is Good
Eric Bischoff makes a claim about WWE's catering. Many wrestling promotions around the world will host catering for their talents during their events. There have been plenty of wrestlers that have publicly criticized catering from some companies, while other wrestlers have commonly praised catering from other promotions. Regardless, catering is, weirdly enough, one of the most popular talking points in the wrestling community.
Kenny Omega: NJPW Is Still Home, I Spoke Japanese To Remind Will Ospreay Of That
Kenny Omega is headed back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he takes on Will Ospreay. It'll be Omega's first bout in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 when he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega left NJPW following the bout to help form AEW.
Mandy Rose: I Have Another Good Raw Or SmackDown Run In Me, I've Earned Respect
Mandy Rose sees herself on the main roster again. Rose has been NXT Women's Champion for over a year and shows no signs of slowing down alongside her Toxic Attraction running mates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Rose has defeated the likes of Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and more during her run as champion.
Viewership Numbers For WCCW Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the eighth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode eight of Tales From The Territories drew 77,000 viewers. The episode focused on World Class Championship Wrestling and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22 on VICE TV. This number is down from episode seven, which drew 49,000 viewers. Episode seven focused on Portland Wrestling.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
NXT Level Up Results (11/25): Damon Kemp Faces Dante Chen
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 25. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 22. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (11/25) - Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen. - Elektra...
Chris Jericho Recalls Experiencing Time Displacement While Driving Home
Chris Jericho has experienced many things during his wrestling career, and even life, but nothing could prepare him for his experience with time displacement. Jericho is a believer in the supernatural, and his belief comes from first-hand encounters that he's been through. Speaking to Howie Mandel on Howie Does Stuff,...
Zack Clayton On Signing With AEW: I'm Very Excited, There Are Big Moments To Come
Zack Clayton discusses signing with AEW and says that he's just getting started. Clayton, who stars on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation", has competed on several episodes of AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. He made his AEW TV debut on the August 19 episode of AEW Rampage, where he unsuccessfully challenged for the FTW Championship. In October, Clayton announced that he officially signed with the company.
Sarah Logan's Name Changed To Valhalla On 11/25 WWE SmackDown
Sarah Logan is now the embodiment of Valhalla. Sarah Logan, who made her return to WWE alongside Erik and Ivar, the Viking Raiders, has officially changed her name to Valhalla as of the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. On the same episode, Erik and Ivar defeated Hit Row. WWE...
Mia Yim: Being Part Of The OC Is An Honor, It Was Probably The Best Way For Me To Come Back To WWE
Mia Yim says she's honored to be part of The OC. Yim previously starred in NXT, and she was called up to the main roster as part of Retribution in 2020. After the group split up, Yim was drafted to Raw, but she didn't make any appearances on TV before her release on November 4, 2021. After she spent a few months with IMPACT Wrestling, Yim returned to WWE on the November 7 episode of RAW and aligned with The OC (AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson).
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
Matt Hardy: I Think MJF Is Going To Be The Face Of AEW For A Long Time To Come
Matt Hardy discusses MJF's crowning moment at AEW Full Gear. MJF has been featured in AEW since it launched in 2019, and he has gradually become one of the company's top stars. This climb to the top ramped up when he returned to the promotion after a brief absence at AEW All Out 2022 and won the Casino Ladder Match. Since then, he has cemented his status as a major player, and he defeated Jon Moxley (thanks to a key assist from William Regal) to win the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear. Meanwhile, Hardy has been in the business for three decades, and he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He signed with AEW in 2020, and he remains an established member of the AEW roster.
Mia Yim: I Evaluated If I Wanted To Keep Wrestling After My WWE Release, I Reignited My Passion
Mia Yim says she has found her passion for wrestling again. WWE released Yim in November 2021, and after she took some time away from the ring, she returned to action on the independent scene. She then landed in IMPACT Wrestling and spent a few months with the company until her departure in October. Yim then returned to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, where she aligned with The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows).
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Review, Kenny Omega Returns | NJPW Bread Club (Ep. 11)
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran(@CiaranRH93) are back with the latest episode of The Bread Club. It was a historic night for NJPW and Stardom as the 1st ever IWGP Women’s Champion was crowned and we got to witness NJPW & Stardom talent share the ring together. Before they cover that,...
