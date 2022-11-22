ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About

To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All

For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
Gun and Blade Shows Seem to be Getting Bigger With More Variety

As the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show returns to Abilene on December 3rd and 4th, it will be once again going back inside the Taylor County Coliseum. While it has been a "once-a-year in the coliseum event" the show's promoters Kim and Monty Sansom explained to me at the last show that "we've outgrown the Display Building, and anticipate bringing in bigger shows and will make the coliseum our home in Abilene."
5 Delicious Ways To Use Those Pumpkins This Holiday Season

I see them all around Abilene. Pumpkins. They're a part of the fall season. Sure, they look great carved up as jack-o-lanterns or decorating your front doorstep, but then what?. Believe it or not, pumpkins have more uses than you think. Especially when it comes to recipes. But before you...
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

