Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About
To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
This Bar and Grill Was Once a Hot Spot in Abilene is Now for Sale
I remember sitting inside the Firehouse Bar and Grill broadcasting live on Fridays, Saturdays, or whatever day of the week and/or holiday it was or when they had some hot talent come and perform live there. Now, the Firehouse Bar and Grill is closed and I found out it's for sale. Check out the photos below.
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
Don’t Miss This Exhibition At The Grace Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
As stated in an article by the U.S. Senate, a joint resolution designating November as Native American Indian month was passed and signed into law in 1990. To honor this designation, The Grace Museum has joined forces with Abilene Christian University to create an exhibition celebrating Native American heritage here locally.
The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All
For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
It’s Mission Thanksgiving Time Once Again In the Big Country
It's that special time of year again when the weather is cooler, the days are shorter, and my heart is filled with love for everyone. Yes, I'm alluding to the fact that Mission Thanksgiving is right around the corner on November 18th at Arrow Ford 4001 S 1st St. Mission...
Comedian Kevin Farley Chats About Show in Abilene, His Brother Chris and More
Comedian Kevin Farley is coming to Abilene on Friday, November 18th to perform at The Zone. Ahead of his show in the Key City, Kevin, the brother of the late-great Chris Farley, chatted with me about the show, his brother, his love for football, and a whole lot more. This...
Super Star Willie Nelson Returns to the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival
Country music singer-songwriter, and founder of the 12th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival, Mark Powell, just announced who will perform at this year's benefit fundraising music festival. This year's big surprise is the return of country music legend Willie Nelson. The 2023 Outlaws and Legends promises to be bigger...
Gun and Blade Shows Seem to be Getting Bigger With More Variety
As the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show returns to Abilene on December 3rd and 4th, it will be once again going back inside the Taylor County Coliseum. While it has been a "once-a-year in the coliseum event" the show's promoters Kim and Monty Sansom explained to me at the last show that "we've outgrown the Display Building, and anticipate bringing in bigger shows and will make the coliseum our home in Abilene."
Abilene Area Free or Discounted Veterans Day Meals & Deals 2022
First off, we'd like to say thank you to all veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country. As a sign of 'thanks', many restaurants in the Abilene area offer free (or discounted) meals for veterans and active military on Veterans Day, November 11th. Below, you'll see a...
5 Delicious Ways To Use Those Pumpkins This Holiday Season
I see them all around Abilene. Pumpkins. They're a part of the fall season. Sure, they look great carved up as jack-o-lanterns or decorating your front doorstep, but then what?. Believe it or not, pumpkins have more uses than you think. Especially when it comes to recipes. But before you...
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0