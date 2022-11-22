ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

wlen.com

Lenawee County Legislative Dinner Was Held

Lenawee County, MI – During the recent Lenawee County Legislative Dinner, a 2022 Legislative Update was given to the community, led by Administrator Kim Murphy. Administrator Murphy spoke to WLEN News about the biggest projects of the year, stating the opening of the Historic County building was one of the largest. Here is the full clip with Administrator Murphy…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Heritage Park Lights Now Open

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light Display will open on Friday, November 25th according to the City of Adrian. The light display opens at dusk with the final car entrance at 9:30 pm. The gates to the park will close at 9:45 pm each evening. The light display is free to the community and is an annual event at Heritage Park on North M-52 across from the cinemas.
ADRIAN, MI
WXYZ

Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated

(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
BRIGHTON, MI
13abc.com

Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
TOLEDO, OH
putnamsentinel.com

Area agencies react to spill

COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
wlen.com

Salvation Army Match for Black Friday

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County residents will be able to help the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign with a special incentive today, Black Friday. Salvation Army Captain Laura Lunnam stated that Williams Insulation in Adrian, Michigan, is offering a match of donations received in the Red Kettle at Hobby Lobby all day Friday. Lunnam added that the Civitan Club is ringing the bell at Hobby Lobby and will even come to your car to collect your donation.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
JACKSON, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
WILX-TV

MDOT to close northbound US-127, West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound US-127/ M-50, near the West Avenue ramp, will be closed to eastbound I-94 for the placement of pavement markings. Traffic will be detoured north through the Springport Road interchange, said the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on a Twitter post. From the interchange, the detour will then go along southbound US-127/M-50, West Avenue to enter eastbound I-94.
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”

Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
ADRIAN, MI

