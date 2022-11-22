Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger
JUNEAU, Alaska – U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, has twice withstood challenges from more conservative factions of her party; more than a decade ago, she mounted a historical write-in campaign to beat a tea party favorite, and this year she won reelection after inflaming the ire of former President Donald Trump.
WSLS
Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye
NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump is renewing attention to his long history of turning a blind eye to bigotry after dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West just days into his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner...
