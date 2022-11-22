Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests from November 4 to November 11.

The arrest report is posted below:

On November 4, Thomas William Holzer Jr, age 40, Harlan, IA was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On November 5, Eduardo Andrade Covarrubias, age 21, Manilla, IA was arrested after a traffic accident investigation. Andrade Covarrubias was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st, Reckless driving, Violation of Instruction Permit Limitation, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Failure to Maintain Control.

-Benjamin Nicholas Stein, age 39, Woodbine, IA was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 44. Stein was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st, Interference with Official Acts, Speeding, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

On November 6, Jonathan Patrick Antrim, age 39, Homeless was arrested after a vehicle pursuit. Antrim was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent 2 counts, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Eluding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Driving while License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Speeding, Failure to Maintain Control, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

-Brooke Marie Johnson, age 28, Shelby, IA was arrested after a vehicle that she was a passenger in was involved in a pursuit. Johnson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 2 counts, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On November 7, David Joseph Christie, age 43, Harlan, IA was arrested following a traffic accident investigation. Christie was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability, No Valid Drivers License, and Open Container.

On November 11, Tiffanie Ann Newcomb, age 37, Kirkman, IA was arrested on a Shelby County Warrant. Newcomb was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While Barred.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.