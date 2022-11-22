Read full article on original website
Look: College Football Analyst Deletes Controversial Tweet About Lane Kiffin
During this Thursday's game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Fox Sports commentator Tim Brando fired off a questionable tweet about Lane Kiffin. Brando called out Kiffin's commitment to Ole Miss. Over the past few days, the offensive-minded coach has been linked to Auburn's job opening. "I sent my daughter...
Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants
It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
Report: Auburn Targeting Former Ole Miss Coach Following Lane Kiffin's Comment
Another Ole Miss coach is in play for the Tigers.
What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl
It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
Mississippi State’s QB Gave Lane Kiffin’s Son a Gift After Egg Bowl
Will Rogers made good on a pregame promise with Kiffin’s son.
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
Mississippi State Quarterback Gave Lane Kiffin's Son A Gift After Win Over Ole Miss
On Thursday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched an upset victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led his team to a closely-contested 24-22 victory behind 239 passing yards and two touchdowns. After the game came to a close, Rogers met with...
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Decision
Lane Kiffin isn't going anywhere. According to a report from On3, the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach is planning on sticking with the program. Kiffin has been linked to the Auburn Tigers job. However, he reportedly plans on staying at Ole Miss. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss...
Ole Miss fans enraged by controversial fumble call in Egg Bowl
Ole Miss football fans were left enraged after what they believed was an incomplete pass was instead ruled a backward toss and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State in a rainy, back-and-forth Egg Bowl on Thursday. With the Rebels facing a 1st and 10 from their own 36-yard line and trailing 24-16 ...
Ole Miss Fans Threw Trash At Celebrating Mississippi State Players, Including a Chair
Ole Miss fans were not happy during Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State. At one point they were throwing trash on the field during the fourth quarter. Apparently, this didn't stop after the game... (The Spun)
Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: What The All-Time Series Tells Us
Looking into the history of the matchup between Mississippi State and Ole Miss as the Egg Bowl rivalry game nears.
Ole Miss Reaches Major NIL Milestone
The Ole Miss Rebels hit a significant milestone in terms of NIL funding on the eve of the Egg Bowl. The Grove Collective announced via social media that it has already surpassed its 2023 revenue goal of 10 million dollars in NIL funding for Ole Miss student athletes. Here is...
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Look: Ole Miss Fans Appear To Throw Trash At Celebrating Mississippi State Players
It's safe to say some Ole Miss fans were not happy about Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State. During the fourth quarter of the Egg Bowl, several Ole Miss fans threw trash onto the field. They were apparently frustrated with the officiating crew. Things took a turn for the worse...
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Egg Bowl Game Predictions
It's time for the annual Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, and The Grove Report staff has their predictions.
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Media Member Who Reported He Was Leaving Ole Miss
Earlier this week, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI reported that Lane Kiffin will leave Ole Miss to become Auburn's next head coach. After Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State on Thursday night, Kiffin addressed that report from Sokoloff. Kiffin pointed out that Sokoloff's report caused a distraction in the locker room....
Houston, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Houston High School football team will have a game with Louisville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Leake Academy Girls Set Mississippi Record, Make 20 3-Pointers To Win Its 12th Consecutive Game
The Leake Academy girls basketball team set a Mississippi record by making 20 3-pointers in an 87-40 victory over Memphis St. Agnes Academy Tuesday afternoon at Holiday Shootout at Marshall Academy in Holly Springs. And Leake set the record without its best player, senior point guard Miriam Prince. Leake broke...
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
