This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Qdoba restaurant closed following structure fire in Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A minor structure fire has temporary closed one of Jackson’s most popular Mexican restaurants. Shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 23, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at the Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant located at 1101 Boardman Road, north of Jackson.
Flint firefighters battle structure fire at Forest Park Manor
FLINT, MI -- Flint firefighters on Friday battled a structure fire at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, following reports of a fire with entrapment at Forest Park Manor.
Tv20detroit.com
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
WXYZ
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated
(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Plymouth (Plymouth, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the westbound lanes of M-14 at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving the wrong way on the highway and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Beck Road.
Ypsilanti vegan restaurant converts to food truck amid building troubles
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti restaurant has taken to the road as it transitions between two permanent locations. Vegano Italiano, a vegan Italian restaurant previously at 530 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti, closed its brick-and-mortar location in July of this year after issues with the building. The restaurant moved into its food truck —nicknamed “the tiny restaurant” — shortly after.
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
‘A really slow-motion battle.’ Ann Arborites on dirt roads fed up with flooding
ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Juchartz says he’s been trying to get the city of Ann Arbor to address flooding in his neighborhood for the past 15 years with no luck yet. “It’s a really slow-motion battle,” said the Valley Drive resident, who is among several residents living on dirt and gravel roads off Dexter Road on the city’s far west side where lack of stormwater controls sometimes leaves yards and streets underwater.
Injured eagle rescued, annual Nite Lights holiday light display opens: Jackson headlines Nov. 19-24
JACKSON, MI – An injured Bald Eagle will have a chance to soar the skies once again thanks to conservation officers and a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy teamed with state...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash along M-14 in Plymouth early Thanksgiving morning
Two Wayne County residents were killed after a driver entered the freeway going the wrong way along M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they were alerted to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling along westbound M-14 near Beck Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Police: One dead after Thanksgiving family dispute leads to shooting, wrong-way crash on I-94 in Macomb County
Police said the suspect fired shots at an apartment complex on Meadows near 13 Mile and Masonic around 4 p.m., drove away from the scene and entered eastbound I-94 traveling in the wrong direction.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
WILX-TV
MDOT to close northbound US-127, West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound US-127/ M-50, near the West Avenue ramp, will be closed to eastbound I-94 for the placement of pavement markings. Traffic will be detoured north through the Springport Road interchange, said the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on a Twitter post. From the interchange, the detour will then go along southbound US-127/M-50, West Avenue to enter eastbound I-94.
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
Check out these upcoming tree lightings in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- As it gets closer to December, there are a few cities in Washtenaw County that are preparing to kickstart the holiday season with annual tree lightings. During these celebrations cities sometimes sip on warm drinks, sing some Christmas carols or get a surprise visit from Santa...
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported in Augusta Township. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Willow Road in Washtenaw County at around 3:23 p.m.
MLive
