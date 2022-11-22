ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
DEARBORN, MI
WXYZ

Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated

(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
BRIGHTON, MI
MLive

Ypsilanti vegan restaurant converts to food truck amid building troubles

YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti restaurant has taken to the road as it transitions between two permanent locations. Vegano Italiano, a vegan Italian restaurant previously at 530 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti, closed its brick-and-mortar location in July of this year after issues with the building. The restaurant moved into its food truck —nicknamed “the tiny restaurant” — shortly after.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

‘A really slow-motion battle.’ Ann Arborites on dirt roads fed up with flooding

ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Juchartz says he’s been trying to get the city of Ann Arbor to address flooding in his neighborhood for the past 15 years with no luck yet. “It’s a really slow-motion battle,” said the Valley Drive resident, who is among several residents living on dirt and gravel roads off Dexter Road on the city’s far west side where lack of stormwater controls sometimes leaves yards and streets underwater.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MDOT to close northbound US-127, West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound US-127/ M-50, near the West Avenue ramp, will be closed to eastbound I-94 for the placement of pavement markings. Traffic will be detoured north through the Springport Road interchange, said the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on a Twitter post. From the interchange, the detour will then go along southbound US-127/M-50, West Avenue to enter eastbound I-94.
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash

PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
PLYMOUTH, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

MLive

55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy