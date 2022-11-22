ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience

SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
SALISBURY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Community collects more than 5,000 pounds of food for SCCM

The 2022 Feed the 5K lived up to its name with more than 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food items donated to Stanly Community Christian Ministry. More than 200 runners, walkers and community members gathered at Frank Liske Park in Concord for a 5K run/walk event organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
CONCORD, NC
publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
WJBF.com

2 killed in south Charlotte helicopter crash

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. JENNIE: Augusta Symphony Gala. Richmond County Marshal’s Office gives Thanksgiving …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. Visitors express concerns about maintenance on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
High School Football PRO

Belmont, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastern Guilford High School football team will have a game with South Point High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
BELMONT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
CHARLOTTE, NC

