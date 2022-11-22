ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

An electric Volkswagen pickup? New global head says not this decade

As more and more all-electric pickup trucks make their way to the US market, those consumers holding out for a Volkswagen branded model may need to let go and look elsewhere. According to Volkswagen’s new global head of passenger cars, an electric pickup truck is not a priority at the moment, despite comments from the German automaker’s newly appointed head of North America validating such desires.
Gear Patrol

VW May Have Shelved Building a Cool New Pickup for America

Volkswagen has pivoted its model offerings in America to American tastes. During the past few years, we've seen VW ditch its base Golf variants and welcome crossovers like the Taos, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The next rational step — while going full-on 'Merica — would be to launch a cool new pickup. And VW teased us with the Tarok concept back in 2019. But it does not appear that a Volkswagen-branded pickup is happening — at least this decade.
insideevs.com

Polestar Manufactures 100,000th Polestar 2 Electric Sedan

Polestar recently produced the 100,000th Polestar 2 electric vehicle at Volvo Cars' plant in Luqiao, China, two and a half years after production began. The milestone vehicle is destined for a customer in Ireland, one of the newest Polestar global markets, and features unique stickers on the doors to mark the accomplishment.
brytfmonline.com

Hydrogen electric car: 2,000 km autonomy

VW is one of the largest auto manufacturers on the planet, and as such, it can never put all of its eggs in one basket. However, despite the big bet on electric motors and large batteries, Volkswagen is also studying other ways to conquer the car market in the future.
topgear.com

Peugeot 408 review

Space, quietness, striking design, it's not another boring crossover. A good question. It's a sort of five-door-coupe-hatchback-crossover machine. Crossovers per se are no longer enough it seems; Peugeot thinks there might be a demand for a crossover crossed with something else. And the Peugeot 408 is in the vanguard. Although note it's not crossed with a van.
SlashGear

Razor Icon Electric Scooter Review: Big, Heavy, And Fun

Pros Simple to unpack and set up (but a little tricky to do it solo) Easy to ride, even for a complete novice Fun to use and hits some pretty decent speeds Head and tail lights for increased visibility at night Cons Too big and heavy to comfortably tote around Handbrake feels a tad too sensitive Throttle feels not quite sensitive enough Battery life and charging times could be better.
SlashGear

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter First Drive: A Van For All Seasons

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a rockstar in the van world, and not just because it wears the three-pointed star on its nose. The Sprinter helped popularize European-style vans in the United States; its influence can be seen in the current Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster—both adapted from European-market models.
Curbed

The Great G-Wagen Sell-Off

In the wake of the $32 billion blowup at FTX this month, the ongoing fallout in the crypto industry, and a monthslong decline in prices, plenty of crypto investors who had been flush with coin until recently are suddenly very hard up. Now, it appears that some of them may be flooding the market with lightly used G-Wagens at steep discounts. “G-Wagen,” for those who may not be in the market for a car priced like a house, is a nickname for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class — usually the G 63 AMG, a luxury SUV that looks like the ungainly love child of an antique hearse and a cyberpunk monster truck. As entrepreneur Marshall Haas tweeted last week, “There are currently 1,606 G Wagon’s for sale on AutoTrader right now. That’s more than I’ve ever seen. Crypto boys are hurting.” My own search on the car marketplace yielded around 1,000.
