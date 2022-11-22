Read full article on original website
Rimac's Nevera is officially the fastest EV in production, beating Tesla Model S Plaid
Croatian electric vehicle maker, Rimac Automobil now has the bragging rights to the title of the fastest EV in the market, after its Nevera clocked 258 miles (412 km) an hour top speed at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, a company press release said. The record was previously...
electrek.co
An electric Volkswagen pickup? New global head says not this decade
As more and more all-electric pickup trucks make their way to the US market, those consumers holding out for a Volkswagen branded model may need to let go and look elsewhere. According to Volkswagen’s new global head of passenger cars, an electric pickup truck is not a priority at the moment, despite comments from the German automaker’s newly appointed head of North America validating such desires.
Gear Patrol
VW May Have Shelved Building a Cool New Pickup for America
Volkswagen has pivoted its model offerings in America to American tastes. During the past few years, we've seen VW ditch its base Golf variants and welcome crossovers like the Taos, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The next rational step — while going full-on 'Merica — would be to launch a cool new pickup. And VW teased us with the Tarok concept back in 2019. But it does not appear that a Volkswagen-branded pickup is happening — at least this decade.
Top 10 cars that hold their value the best
Used cars have never held their residual value better, with 5-year and 3-year depreciation rates hitting unprecedented levels.
New Chevy Sports Car Has Fans' Imaginations Running Wild
This new Chevy Corvette sports car has been in the works for years, and its unveiling has fans wondering about the future of the legendary car. Check it out.
insideevs.com
Polestar Manufactures 100,000th Polestar 2 Electric Sedan
Polestar recently produced the 100,000th Polestar 2 electric vehicle at Volvo Cars' plant in Luqiao, China, two and a half years after production began. The milestone vehicle is destined for a customer in Ireland, one of the newest Polestar global markets, and features unique stickers on the doors to mark the accomplishment.
Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery?
Here's what it takes to improve your hybrid's all-electric range, MPG, and performance. The post Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
brytfmonline.com
Hydrogen electric car: 2,000 km autonomy
VW is one of the largest auto manufacturers on the planet, and as such, it can never put all of its eggs in one basket. However, despite the big bet on electric motors and large batteries, Volkswagen is also studying other ways to conquer the car market in the future.
topgear.com
Peugeot 408 review
Space, quietness, striking design, it's not another boring crossover. A good question. It's a sort of five-door-coupe-hatchback-crossover machine. Crossovers per se are no longer enough it seems; Peugeot thinks there might be a demand for a crossover crossed with something else. And the Peugeot 408 is in the vanguard. Although note it's not crossed with a van.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
Tesla Has Installed 40,000 Superchargers Around The World
Tesla hits an important milestone this week as it expands its Supercharger network across the world, furthering the push towards EV-centric commuting.
Razor Icon Electric Scooter Review: Big, Heavy, And Fun
Pros Simple to unpack and set up (but a little tricky to do it solo) Easy to ride, even for a complete novice Fun to use and hits some pretty decent speeds Head and tail lights for increased visibility at night Cons Too big and heavy to comfortably tote around Handbrake feels a tad too sensitive Throttle feels not quite sensitive enough Battery life and charging times could be better.
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter First Drive: A Van For All Seasons
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a rockstar in the van world, and not just because it wears the three-pointed star on its nose. The Sprinter helped popularize European-style vans in the United States; its influence can be seen in the current Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster—both adapted from European-market models.
Curbed
The Great G-Wagen Sell-Off
In the wake of the $32 billion blowup at FTX this month, the ongoing fallout in the crypto industry, and a monthslong decline in prices, plenty of crypto investors who had been flush with coin until recently are suddenly very hard up. Now, it appears that some of them may be flooding the market with lightly used G-Wagens at steep discounts. “G-Wagen,” for those who may not be in the market for a car priced like a house, is a nickname for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class — usually the G 63 AMG, a luxury SUV that looks like the ungainly love child of an antique hearse and a cyberpunk monster truck. As entrepreneur Marshall Haas tweeted last week, “There are currently 1,606 G Wagon’s for sale on AutoTrader right now. That’s more than I’ve ever seen. Crypto boys are hurting.” My own search on the car marketplace yielded around 1,000.
SlashGear
