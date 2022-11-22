Read full article on original website
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
USMNT star Tyler Adams on his 'special' relationship with English football
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has opened up on his 'special' affinity with English football ahead of Friday's clash with the Three Lions.
Blandest of displays proves England are still far from top of the food chain
One point gained, or two hours lost? Certainly as England and the United States trundled their way to a fey and forgettable goalless draw, it was only natural to wonder how we might all have been spending this time more productively. Perhaps when the end finally comes, when we are lying on our deathbeds preparing to gasp our final breath, we will think back to that night we spent watching John Stones and Harry Maguire mesmerically passing the ball to each other, and quietly mourn the passing of time.
10 World Cup stars Real Madrid should buy
A look at some of the players at the 2022 World Cup that Real Madrid could look to buy
Jonas Eidevall calls for women's football calendar to put player health first
Jonas Eidevall has called for women's football to reconsider its congested domestic and international fixture schedule in order to put players' health first.
How does VAR at the 2022 World Cup work?
A look at how VAR at the 2022 World Cup works and some of the unfamiliar technology we'll see.
Why didn't Phil Foden play for England against USA?
Gareth Southgate has explained why he didn't bring on Phil Foden in England's 0-0 draw with the USA.
Gareth Southgate's risk-averse approach is bleeding into England performances
Gareth Southgate's reluctance to make changes cost England against the United States at the World Cup.
David Beckham potentially involved in takeover bids as Glazers look for full Man Utd sale
David Beckham could be involved in a bid to take over at Man Utd.
