‘No Country For Bikers’ Florida Leads In Number Of Motorcycle Accidents

Florida has long been a haven for motorcyclists, whether it’s the warm and sunny weather throughout the year, optional helmets, or the vast number of off-road gems that remain easily accessible on two-wheelers, it’s no surprise the state ranks second in the country when it comes to bike ownership.

Unfortunately, it ranks just as high when it comes to the number of motorcycle accidents and fatalities.

In 2021, Florida reported a grand total of 8,649 motorcycle crashes and 621 fatalities.

This puts the state second in the country, both in terms of accidents and fatalities, only behind Texas in this regard. Even as it continues to attract motorcyclists, and evolves as a hotspot for road trips, there is a lot that is seemingly unaddressed by the state and local authorities.

Motorcycle riders are more prone to accidents , injuries, and fatalities compared to four-wheelers, and this can mainly be attributed to the fact that our roads are still far from accommodative of bikes, despite the billions spent each year trying to achieve the same.

The only way of dealing with this is by knowing and understanding your rights, apart from taking the necessary precautions while riding.

Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents

There are a series of repeating patterns that precede every major motorcycle crash in the state. In fact, the nearly 9,000 cases that take place in the state each year can be straight away divided into four major categories, starting with driver error and negligence, poor road conditions, defective or faulty parts, and finally the result of negligence or errors by third-party vehicles, drivers, or pedestrians.

For a state that is known for its nightlife, regions surrounding Miami, Daytona, and Orlando are often teeming with drunk drivers and riders during certain days, or hours during the day.

These areas, especially around these hours are prone to accidents, and as such must be avoided by bikers as much as possible. There are as many as 33,000 DUI/DWI arrests in Florida each year, again leading the country.

What To Do If You Meet With A Motorcycle Accident?

If you ever meet with an accident in Florida, while riding on your motorcycle, there are a few things to keep in mind, and steps to take, in order to ensure you get immediate medical attention, apart from the necessary compensation for your trauma, injuries, and medical bills.

Call 911

First things first, it is absolutely essential to call emergency services and inform them of the incident, so that first responders are dispersed to your location right away.

Get Medical Attention

Cops and paramedics should get there fairly quickly, following which your priority must be to get yourself medically checked up.

This not only helps uncover any underlying injuries you might have overlooked owing to the adrenaline rush during the accident, it creates essential documentation for any legal or evidentiary requirements going forward.

Start Documenting

Once your personal injuries are dealt with, it is essential to start documenting the events that lead to the accident. This includes taking pictures of the crime scene, talking to witnesses, and more.

Once you dial 911, cops who arrive at the scene should take care of most such things, before filing a report, but it still helps to be proactive. Victims of motorcycle accidents are also urged to keep a track of medical expenses incurred, which might come in handy while making claims.

Contact A Lawyer

If the process of settling a claim looks anything beyond a simple application, it is best to have a lawyer by your side. Ideally a motorcycle accident lawyer, with plenty of experience representing bikers in Tampa .

Final Words

There are few things that can match the experience of traversing the sunshine state on a motorbike, and no amount of accident stats, and personal injuries is going to change that. However, as always, it is best to stay aware of the dangers, your rights, and the necessary precautions before hitting the open roads.

