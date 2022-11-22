ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chrisley Knows Best' Reportedly Canceled After Todd & Julie Sentenced To Combined 19 Years In Prison

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
MEGA

The Chrisleys don't always know best.

Todd and Julie Chrisley 's reality show Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley , were reportedly canceled after the disgraced stars were sentenced to a total of 19 years behind bars .

MEGA

Love Limo — which was supposed to be hosted and executively produced by Todd — has also been reportedly axed before it was set to premiere in 2023.

TODD CHRISLEY SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS IN PRISON, JULIE GETS 7 FOR BANK & TAX FRAUD

Chrisley Knows Best had been renewed for its 10th season and Growing Up Chrisley officially moved from USA Network to E! just one month before the infamous parents were charged in June for their criminal activity. A few episodes of Chrisley Knows Best that were filmed before the trial will air in 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, on Monday, November 21, after they were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States . The matriarch additionally was charged with wire fraud and obstruction-of-justice.

The television personalities were also both sentenced to 16 months probation.

The real estate tycoons were indicted in 2019 after they submitted fake bank documents to secure more than $30 million in loans. Julie was additionally charged after evidence proved she used fraudulent bank statements to rent a house.

The dynamic duo’s children Chase , 26, and Savannah , 25, had been the stars of the former Growing Up Chrisley show, which followed the pair as they entered the adulthood .

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION

Savannah subtly posted her feelings about her parents’ prison verdict in an Instagram Story Monday night with a reposted quote stating, “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Todd and Savannah Chrisley MEGA

Todd's daughter Lindsie , 33 — whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry along with son Kyle, 31 — shared a sweet photo on her Story of her close pals visiting Monday night after news broke of her father's sentence with a caption that read, “The best girlfriends show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne.”

On the other hand, the convicted parents' 16-year-old son Grayson is currently hospitalized after suffering serious injuries from a car accident on Saturday, November 19.

Chase and Kyle have yet to speak publicly about the sentence outcome.

Deadline reported the reality shows had been canceled.

