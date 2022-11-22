ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion's Return

By Terry Kimble
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOimS_0jJw7it500

The New Orleans Pelicans played their most dominant game of the season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans dominated in all phases against Golden State from wire-to-wire for a 128-83 home victory.

Nov 21, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against \Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans were intent on not repeating the same mistakes in their Nov. 4 win over the Warriors. The visitors hung around late before the Pelicans pulled away in the 4th quarter.

Steve Kerr decided to rest Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. Without those key members on the court for the defending champs, the New Orleans jumped out early on the depleted Warriors.

After the 1st quarter, the Pels established a 19-point lead, which ballooned by halftime.

Brandon Ingram led with 34 points in 30 minutes of action. With a big lead, Green inserted center Jonas Valanciunas as the only starter who played in the 4th quarter.

Zion Williamson finished with 9 points in 23 minutes after missing three games with a right foot contusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3BF6_0jJw7it500
View the 9 images of this gallery on the original article

7th in the NBA, the New Orleans bench had a monster performance with 57 points. Their depth contributed with rebounding, assists, and points in the paint to extend the lead by 45 points, their largest lead of the season. Every player who logged minutes for the Pels scored a bucket and had the fans cheering the entire game.

Jordan Poole led Golden State with 26, shooting 9 of 18 from the floor. The Warriors committed a season-high 27 turnovers allowing the Pelicans to convert them into 31 points on the scoreboard. The defending champions only have one road win this season and dropped to 8-10.

New Orleans ended their six-game home stand with a 4-2 record.

The Pelicans will visit San Antonio on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and the Grizzlies Friday, Nov. 25, the next two games. The Memphis trip will be the first regular-season match since last season's Play-In Tournament.

Read More Pelicans News:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
INDIANA STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him

The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
679
Followers
468
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy