Small Business Saturday sparks festive promotions at independent retailers throughout Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Move over Black Friday. Small Business Saturday will be more popular than ever with consumers this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday now stands on its own. It’s given rise to special sales promotions at small retailers and in communities of small retailers throughout Northeast Ohio.
Last-minute trophy walleye in Lake Erie derbies: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of Nov. 23-25
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jim Holton, 71, of Millford, Mich. could have a lot to be thankful for on Sunday at noon. Both the Lake Erie Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam walleye derbies that began on Lake Erie on Oct. 15 will wrap up on Sunday at noon, and Holton’s 13.62-pound, 31.5-inch walleye caught last Tuesday off Lorain is in line to win both derbies.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
WLWT 5
Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters
Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
Kids have a great day with balloons and pies: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – What a great way to lead into the holiday season. Students at Huntington Elementary School not only were treated to a Fourth Grade Balloon Parade and celebrated Pajama Day, but also got to see 10 of their teachers get hit by a pie in the face..
Meadows Turkey Bowl brings in $533,000; pickup football game smashes donation record (photos)
HINCKLEY, Ohio – It was an easy call to see whose name would grace the back of the players’ jerseys at the Meadows Turkey Bowl this year. Every player – more than 40 on six teams – competed with “Gianna Rae” on their backs. Gianna Rae was Pete and Anita Meadows’ baby who died this year late in pregnancy. And based on the strength of grassroots fundraising, a beautiful day and the memory and legacy of Gianna Rae, the Meadows Turkey Bowl raised a record $533,000 for St. Vincent de Paul Society and Mary Grace Memorial Foundation while targeting cancer research. Money is earmarked for specific work done through the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of California-San Francisco.
WKYC
Free gas: Watch the moment 3News' Austin Love surprised Northeast Ohio drivers with $100 gift cards
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — We know it’s been a tough year financially, so we wanted to help out by giving some drivers in Northeast Ohio a very special surprise -- and it all happened on live TV. That’s why we sent 3News’ Austin Love to the True North...
wksu.org
ODOT still looking for more snow plow drivers in Northeast Ohio
The holiday season is officially underway, which means thousands of Northeast Ohio drivers will be hitting the roads for holiday shopping and winter gatherings. How drivable those roads will be when the snow falls has a lot to do with how many snow plows are out clearing the roads. The...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
Fan of the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 25, 2022
Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.
WKYC
3 Northeast Ohio students to march in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a glimpse at final preparations and rehearsals for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. When you’re watching the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, a trio of students from Northeast Ohio will be among those marching in the holiday tradition.
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
Ex-tennis pro Jim Thomas to join Ohio House GOP in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Before any elections, Jim Thomas’ first brushes with politics came from tennis. There was the time he played against John Breaux, who would later become a U.S. Senator from Louisiana. Or when Eliot Spitzer, who would later become the governor of New York, watched him compete at a tennis tournament in the Bronx. Or the time former President George H. W. Bush had Thomas and Andre Agassi over for lunch after a 2003 tournament in Houston.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
WTAP
The Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be safe this holiday
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - As people travel to meet with family and friends, eating and maybe even drinking, the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be safe this holiday. Thanksgiving is a holiday when many are traveling to be with family, Sergeant Dustin Payne with the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be aware of increased traffic and to take extra precautions, like leaving early and allowing for extra space between cars.
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
How NASA’s new aircraft could lead to future of air travel in Ohio
NASA’s Glenn Research Center is introducing a new aircraft that could soon lead to the future of air travel in Northeast Ohio.
Washington Examiner
Convenience store chain to offer gas for $1.99 a gallon
Travelers planning to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday may be able to fill up their tanks for less. Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain, will be selling unleaded gasoline at $1.99 a gallon. The special price will be available Nov. 21-28 at stores that offer Unleaded 88. Headquartered...
