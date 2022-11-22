HINCKLEY, Ohio – It was an easy call to see whose name would grace the back of the players’ jerseys at the Meadows Turkey Bowl this year. Every player – more than 40 on six teams – competed with “Gianna Rae” on their backs. Gianna Rae was Pete and Anita Meadows’ baby who died this year late in pregnancy. And based on the strength of grassroots fundraising, a beautiful day and the memory and legacy of Gianna Rae, the Meadows Turkey Bowl raised a record $533,000 for St. Vincent de Paul Society and Mary Grace Memorial Foundation while targeting cancer research. Money is earmarked for specific work done through the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of California-San Francisco.

