In the Arena – with Eileen Hayes, Amos House & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and office holders who provide insight and information on issues of relevance to Rhode Islanders. This week he talks with the president and CEO of Amos House, a Rhode Island social service agency, Eileen Hayes. They talk about the homeless situation and food...
Rhode Island’s 30 Days of Great Local Gifts
This holiday season is about spreading joy and happiness. Nothing is better than giving the coolest, yummiest, or most creative gift. And it is easy here, as Rhode Island is known for its tremendous artisans, chefs, and brewmasters. Each day GoLocal will introduce a new and exciting artist or gift...
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
Rhode Island Foundation awards $8.3 million in grants
The Rhode Island Foundation has announced grants totaling $8.3 million to more than 90 nonprofits working in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health. Funded in part by the state’s share of $1.1 billion in the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19...
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
Deadline for $700K in Grants for RI Farm, Food and Seafood Businesses Is November 30
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds Rhode Island food, fishers, and farm businesses of the November 30th deadline to apply for the nearly $700,000 in Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) programming funding to help new and existing food businesses grow and flourish. These grants support projects that help...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
$1.4 million awarded to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds in Rhode Island
The McKee Administration today announced it has awarded $1.4 million to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds. This round of funding is in addition to $4.1 million distributed over the last six months that helped fund 274 beds, bringing the total number of new shelter beds funded in 2022 to 351. With these additions, the Department of Housing expects the statewide shelter capacity to include more than 1,000 operational beds.
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
