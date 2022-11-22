Vote now: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school athlete of the week (November 13-19)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for November 13-19.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for November 13-19. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.

Patricia Ardelean, North Olmsted girls bowling

Bowled a new personal best with a 392 series to help the Eagles finish in 1st place at the Buckeye, Lakewood Tri-Match.

Trenton Barraza, Columbus Grove football

Barraza had 18 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Columbus Grove secured a 34-0 victory against Columbia.

Lucy Bisson, Bay girls basketball

Led all scorers with 21 points and added 10 rebounds in Bay’s 42-40 win over Elyria.

Casey Bullock, St. Edward football

The quarterback dominated through the air and on the ground, with 90 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and completing 14-of-18 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown to lead St. Edward past Mentor 27-0.

Chris Edmonds, Toledo Central Catholic football

Led the Irish offense with three scores, including a 17-yard scamper in the final minute. Toledo Central Catholic beat Avon 28-20.

Tommy Gogolin, Kirtland football

Led Kirtland with 193 yards rushing and a pair of scores on just 15 carries. Gogolin also intercepted a pass in the second quarter as the Hornets shut out Mogadore 30-0.

Alley Haas, Miamisburg girls basketball

Led the Lady Vikings scoring with 18 points for a 50-47 season-opening win against Valley View.

Caleb Hadley, Warren John F. Kennedy football

Down 21-20 in the final minute, Hadley rumbled into the end zone on a two-point play to put the Eagles up 22-21 and secure JFK’s third straight Division VII championship. Hadley also recorded a touchdown run in the first quarter.

CJ Hester, Wyoming football

The Western Michigan commit led the offense with 137 yards on 25 carries. Wyoming shutout Taft 7-0 to claim the regional title.

Phaeton Hill, Steubenville football

Hill finished 20-of-26 passing for 293 yards including a 55-yard strike in the first half. The Big Red routed Indian Valley 41-7.

D'Shawntae Jones, Glenville football

Had 287 yards and five touchdowns in the snow to overcome a second-quarter deficit and beat Van Wert, 42-33.

Will Kocher, Kings football

The quarterback put together a dominant performance, throwing for three touchdowns and running for three more and he accounted for more than 400 yards of offense. The Knights defeated Anderson 46-42 to advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Jordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller football

In the first half, the junior running back ran the ball 16 times for 165 yards and two scores and had a catch for 42 yards. The Crusaders beat Lakota West 38-20.

Hannah Makesh, Gilmour girls basketball

Led the Lancers with 17 points for a 57-44 season-opening win against Hawken.

Dorian Pringle, Massillon football

Had two scores in The Tigers’ 24-6 win over Laketo capture the Division II< Region 7 crown.

Hunter Schaefer, New Bremen football

Schaefer rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as the Cardinals beat Antwerp 43-7.

Cody Schneider, Perrysburg hockey

Had a hat trick to defeat St. Francis for the first time in program history, 5-4, in overtime.

Bryce Schondelmyer, Springfield football

Threw two touchdowns and had a touchdown run of his own to lead the Wildcats to a 35-7 win over Olentangy Liberty.

Makai Shahid, Gahanna Lincoln football

The senior safety made an impact on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Shahid scored a touchdown on a 64-yard reception and returned a kickoff for 88 yards. Defensively, he helped limit the New Albany to just 13 passing yards. The Eagles defeated the Lions 25-17.

Lamar Sperling, Archbishop Hoban football

The running back continued his dominance, rushing 36 times for over 280 yards and five touchdowns. Archbishop Hoban routed Hudson 41-7.