Brownwood, TX

Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU

Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Abilene, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WICHITA FALLS, TX
Senior Lions thankful to be leading program’s resurgence

After a combined eight wins and a pair of first-round playoff exits the past two seasons, the Brownwood Lions football program in 2022 is hearkening back to the successes of yesteryear. Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett made no secret of his desire for the football program to return to...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Large Turnout Thursday for Community Thanksgiving Feast

The turnout for the 38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday easily surpassed last year’s numbers. After the final tabulation, the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Feast was the largest yet. The 2022 total home delivery and take-out was 1,733. The total 2021 dine in was 603. The 2021 total home...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Christmas Parade, Festival, and Sipping Under the Stars set for Dec. 1-3

This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 7:00 PM and is sponsored by Texas Rock Crusher Railway. The Lighted Christmas Parade is now full and no longer accepting entries. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Andy Lee. Andy moved to Brownwood in 2002 to open Andy’s Pest Troopers and immediately felt drawn to the people in this community. He believes in putting customers first, treating his employees like family, and give back to the areas Andy’s Pest Troopers services by supporting may local organizations.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night

A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
CASA’s Red Sand Project comes to Brownwood Nov. 29

Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
BROWNWOOD, TX
DIANE ADAMS: Joe Haynes – A story of faith and purpose

Joe Haynes leaned back in a well-worn chair at the KSTA radio station. The studio is crowded with memorabilia: Coleman Bluecats rally gear, inspirational messages, and a large framed painting of Jesus walking on the water. “My whole life has been about overcoming odds. I was born with cerebral palsy. They said, ‘You can’t go to school. You can’t drive a car. You can’t go to college. You can’t get married. You can’t hold down a regular job. You can’t. You can’t.’ But I always believe you can,” said the beloved local radio personality and Pastor at nearby Leaday Baptist Church.
EARLY, TX
Brown County 4-H News: Nov. 25

November 29 – Food Challenge Practice 5:00pm at the Extension Office. 29 -Brookesmith 4-H Meeting 4:15pm at Brookesmith ISD. December 1 – Deadline to Enter Brown County Youth Fair. 3 – Brown County 4-H Project Show at the Youth Fair Barns. 6 – Early 4-H Club Meeting...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Doyce Nelson

Doyce Glenn Nelson, 84, of Zephyr, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 with interment to follow in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by Gerald Burns.
ZEPHYR, TX

