Joe Haynes leaned back in a well-worn chair at the KSTA radio station. The studio is crowded with memorabilia: Coleman Bluecats rally gear, inspirational messages, and a large framed painting of Jesus walking on the water. “My whole life has been about overcoming odds. I was born with cerebral palsy. They said, ‘You can’t go to school. You can’t drive a car. You can’t go to college. You can’t get married. You can’t hold down a regular job. You can’t. You can’t.’ But I always believe you can,” said the beloved local radio personality and Pastor at nearby Leaday Baptist Church.

EARLY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO