Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Defenses on display as Lions, Wichita Falls meet in regional semifinals
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
koxe.com
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
Abilene, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Brownwood High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
brownwoodnews.com
Senior Lions thankful to be leading program’s resurgence
After a combined eight wins and a pair of first-round playoff exits the past two seasons, the Brownwood Lions football program in 2022 is hearkening back to the successes of yesteryear. Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett made no secret of his desire for the football program to return to...
koxe.com
Large Turnout Thursday for Community Thanksgiving Feast
The turnout for the 38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday easily surpassed last year’s numbers. After the final tabulation, the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Feast was the largest yet. The 2022 total home delivery and take-out was 1,733. The total 2021 dine in was 603. The 2021 total home...
brownwoodnews.com
Christmas Parade, Festival, and Sipping Under the Stars set for Dec. 1-3
This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 7:00 PM and is sponsored by Texas Rock Crusher Railway. The Lighted Christmas Parade is now full and no longer accepting entries. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Andy Lee. Andy moved to Brownwood in 2002 to open Andy’s Pest Troopers and immediately felt drawn to the people in this community. He believes in putting customers first, treating his employees like family, and give back to the areas Andy’s Pest Troopers services by supporting may local organizations.
brownwoodnews.com
Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night
A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
brownwoodnews.com
CASA’s Red Sand Project comes to Brownwood Nov. 29
Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Joe Haynes – A story of faith and purpose
Joe Haynes leaned back in a well-worn chair at the KSTA radio station. The studio is crowded with memorabilia: Coleman Bluecats rally gear, inspirational messages, and a large framed painting of Jesus walking on the water. “My whole life has been about overcoming odds. I was born with cerebral palsy. They said, ‘You can’t go to school. You can’t drive a car. You can’t go to college. You can’t get married. You can’t hold down a regular job. You can’t. You can’t.’ But I always believe you can,” said the beloved local radio personality and Pastor at nearby Leaday Baptist Church.
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Nov. 25
November 29 – Food Challenge Practice 5:00pm at the Extension Office. 29 -Brookesmith 4-H Meeting 4:15pm at Brookesmith ISD. December 1 – Deadline to Enter Brown County Youth Fair. 3 – Brown County 4-H Project Show at the Youth Fair Barns. 6 – Early 4-H Club Meeting...
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
‘I was terrified’: Coleman teen saves dad’s life with help from CCSO’s 9-1-1 operator
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “I was very terrified. I saw him face first on the ground and ran to him like, ‘oh my god, dad,” recalled 14-year-old David Litton of Coleman, when he was faced with a challenge no son should have to face: Saving his father’s life. It was a loud crash around 7:30 […]
brownwoodnews.com
Doyce Nelson
Doyce Glenn Nelson, 84, of Zephyr, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 with interment to follow in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by Gerald Burns.
brownwoodnews.com
HOW TO COOK A TURKEY: Early Primary
The tradition of Thanksgiving recipes from more than 500 elementary students across Brown County continues:
Developers of soon-to-be Tuscola travel center delight in landslide vote to make area damp for alcohol sales
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents of Taylor County’s Precinct 3 showed up to the November election, faced with a proposition unique to the area: A vote on the ability to sell wine and beer in that specific part of the precinct. The vote passed by a wide margin, with 76% of voters in favor of […]
Comments / 1