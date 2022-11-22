Read full article on original website
Related
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
Galleria 2018 shooting, OSHA and DG, Auburn coach: Down in Alabama
The man who fired the initial shots in the Riverchase Gallery on Thanksgiving night 2018 has pleaded guilty. OSHS has some blunt words for Dollar General. A former Auburn coach -- who happens to also be a sitting U.S. senator -- has some words of support for Cadillac Williams. The...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Overnight, wet weather in Alabama and warmer days coming
IMPACT DAY: A classic November storm system cranking up west of Alabama sends in more rain and some storms for Saturday Check the video forecast for the latest. The free WVTM 13 app shows the advisory and always alerts you when a watch, warning or advisory is in effect for your specific location.
thebamabuzz.com
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
WSFA
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
Thanksgiving weekend weather: Alabama faces strong storms on Saturday
Active weather is expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend -- including the possibility of a few strong storms on Saturday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Saturday for part of southwest Alabama. A Level 1 risk is marginal...
WTOK-TV
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
apr.org
Montgomery Hyundai factory gets new supplier
South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its plant in Montgomery. The new factory will also provide components for the car company’s new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Officials say Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion dollars in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers. The plant in Richmond Hill will make powertrains for Hyundai's electric vehicles manufactured at its new plant scheduled to open in 2025 west of Savannah. It will also make components for a Kia plant in West Point and another Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
6 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
utv44.com
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
WSFA
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Saturday: windy, occasionally wet weather likely across Alabama
IMPACT DAY: Saturday sets up with a stiff breeze and occasional showers through the afternoon, and heavier rain and storms move in Saturday night. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. The National Weather Service in Birmingham posted a Dense Fog Advisory for Friday night and Saturday...
wtvy.com
Thanksgiving Debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the Thanksgiving debate that will never die. Is it dressing or stuffing? This is one of many questions searched each year on Google. In Alabama, cornbread dressing is the most searched. You will have to go north or west to find stuffing as the most searched on Google.
Comments / 0