Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO