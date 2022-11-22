Read full article on original website
Related
Teen returned home in Barling after missing overnight, community reacts
A 14-year-old girl is back home safe after she went missing for nearly 16 hours, sending the entire state on a frantic search.
Authorities release details in case of missing Arkansas teen after AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
KATV
Authorities search for teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas state and local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen more than three weeks ago in Washington County. According to state police, Braiden Layne Taylor has been missing since around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. His last known location...
KHBS
Police making sure people enjoy ‘Blackout Wednesday’ safely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a popular night for some people to catch up with old friends, and have a few drinks. Fayetteville Police say they are playing Wednesday night by ear. They will bump up patrols if it’s a big crowd tonight. Otherwise, they will be making sure the streets are safe.
KHBS
Law enforcement releases new details in 14-year-old girl's disappearance
BARLING, Ark. — A 14-year-old Barling girl who went missing on her way to a babysitting job Monday afternoon was found by a neighbor the next morning, according to Philip Pevehouse, with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. Police declined to publicly say what may have happened. "I think we...
Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
news9.com
Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old
Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages. Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said. Summers...
KOKI FOX 23
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy...
Judge denies Fort Smith cultivator's requests for rehearing in license Case
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator Storm Nolan is pushing back against a judge’s order that the state revoke his cannabis license, arguing in a motion filed in advance of a Nov. 28 state hearing on the matter that his company, River Valley Relief Cultivation, should get a new trial.
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
Stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day
Each year several retailers close up shop for Thanksgiving and with the pandemic, ones who normally do not close for Turkey Day decided to do so for the first time, continuing that move in 2022.
cherokeephoenix.org
Council speaker tries to reel in fishing tourney rumors
TAHLEQUAH – The better part of the Cherokee Nation’s monthly Resource Committee meeting was spent tackling rumors surrounding promised payouts from the tribe’s fall bass tournament. According to Tribal Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh, doubt was cast on how prize winnings were doled out at the inaugural Cherokee...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas researchers screen spinach for pathogen resistance in vertical hydroponics
Researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are using a new vertical farming system to find spinach varieties that have resistance to a challenging root disease in hydroponic systems. The research is in collaboration with Bowery Farming as part of an effort to develop spinach that is resistant to Pythium....
Comments / 0