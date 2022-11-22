Skittles: ‘Don’t throw the rainbow’ at Harry Styles

Skittle has a simple message for music fans — don’t throw candy at artists.

The candy brand has taken to social media and even paid for a full-page advertisement to remind people not to pelt a person with sweets, Billboard reported.

The advertisement appeared in the Los Angeles Times and reads, “Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don’t throw the rainbow.”

Skittles published the advertisement after a video surfaced of a concertgoer throwing Skittles at Harry Styles’ face during an appearance.

Styles covered his eyes and continued taking bows, the “Today” show reported.

The ad in the LA Times wasn’t the only warning or reminder issued by Skittles.

The brand also posted to social media — “PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them.)” and “Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles.”

This isn’t the first time food has been thrown at Styles while he has performed.

He has been hit by chicken nuggets, among other items.

Other stars have been hit by items thrown by audience members.

Spanish singer Rosalía was hit in the head by a bouquet of flowers and asked fans to not throw stuff at her, the Huff Post reported.

An audience member threw a disposable camera on stage and singer Steve Lacy smashed it on stage.

