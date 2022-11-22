ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The story of an Ojibwe drum shows how auction houses can help — or hurt — efforts to repatriate Indigenous objects

By Sheila Regan
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
MinnPost

What’s the cost to pay for transporting our water to the west in efforts to help with drought?

Droughts seen across the U.S. due to rising temperatures and climate change are causing discussions of transporting and diverting water from the Mississippi River Basin to states in need. Fortunately, the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” has sufficient amounts of freshwater for now, but according to Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins, Minnesota anticipates water quality issues of our own within the next 10-12 years. Should we really consider transporting our water to western states?
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

A story of hope: Primrose Ruwocha’s story of perseverance in the face of domestic abuse

Almost 9,000 miles across the Atlantic. That’s how far Primrose Ruwocha traveled to escape her abuser. Not everyone is able to move away from their abuser, but Ruwocha found a way with the help of Phumulani, a local non-profit that aims to prevent domestic violence and sexual abuse in communities of color and support victims with culturally-specific care.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

How to help young kids: Give their parents cash

AUSTIN, Texas — By his mid-20s, Tommy Andrade was tired of working dead-end jobs. With a young child at home, he realized he needed more than a high school diploma to support his family. When he heard about a new, advanced manufacturing program at Austin Community College (ACC), Andrade was intrigued.
AUSTIN, TX
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy