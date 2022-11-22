The story of an Ojibwe drum shows how auction houses can help — or hurt — efforts to repatriate Indigenous objects

Droughts seen across the U.S. due to rising temperatures and climate change are causing discussions of transporting and diverting water from the Mississippi River Basin to states in need. Fortunately, the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” has sufficient amounts of freshwater for now, but according to Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins, Minnesota anticipates water quality issues of our own within the next 10-12 years. Should we really consider transporting our water to western states?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO