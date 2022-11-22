The story of an Ojibwe drum shows how auction houses can help — or hurt — efforts to repatriate Indigenous objects

Read full article on original website
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
What’s the cost to pay for transporting our water to the west in efforts to help with drought?
Droughts seen across the U.S. due to rising temperatures and climate change are causing discussions of transporting and diverting water from the Mississippi River Basin to states in need. Fortunately, the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” has sufficient amounts of freshwater for now, but according to Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins, Minnesota anticipates water quality issues of our own within the next 10-12 years. Should we really consider transporting our water to western states?
A story of hope: Primrose Ruwocha’s story of perseverance in the face of domestic abuse
Almost 9,000 miles across the Atlantic. That’s how far Primrose Ruwocha traveled to escape her abuser. Not everyone is able to move away from their abuser, but Ruwocha found a way with the help of Phumulani, a local non-profit that aims to prevent domestic violence and sexual abuse in communities of color and support victims with culturally-specific care.
How to help young kids: Give their parents cash
AUSTIN, Texas — By his mid-20s, Tommy Andrade was tired of working dead-end jobs. With a young child at home, he realized he needed more than a high school diploma to support his family. When he heard about a new, advanced manufacturing program at Austin Community College (ACC), Andrade was intrigued.
Contracts for deed trap for some Somali families trying to buy homes
Jessica Lussenhop and Haru Coryne of ProPublica and Joey Peters of Sahan Journal write that contracts for deed — the method by which many Somali families buy homes because of faith tenets against paying or profiting from interest — have become a trap for some. MPR’s Dan Gunderson...
Based in part on Minnesota case, Supreme Court hears challenge to Indian adoption law
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a case based in part on a lawsuit filed by a Minnesota couple that would determine tribal rights in the adoption of Native American children. The Supreme Court’s decision in the case could also threaten other laws protecting tribes,...
