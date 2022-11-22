ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

HeySoCal

Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside

For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Applications Now Being Accepted For Several Santa Clarita Local Appointment Vacancies

The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions for various commissions and councils that serve the city. The the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel; and the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District Board of Trustees as the city of Santa Clarita representatives.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
multihousingnews.com

Jonathan Rose Breaks Ground on LA Affordable Housing Project

Upon completion, the community will cater to residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Jonathan Rose Cos., in partnership with Wakeland Housing and Development Corp., has started construction on a 137-unit fully affordable community in Los Angeles. The $74 million project, to take shape at 1999 W. Third St., is the company’s first ground-up development on the West Coast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Metro rail line in Westlake evacuated

LOS ANGELES - Authorities said two miles of rail were shut down and an estimated 30 people were evacuated at the Metro MacArthur Park train station in the Westlake area due to police activity on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People

First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
INGLEWOOD, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills

On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WEHOville.com

Robert Oliver, John Duran concede races for WeHo City Council

Former Councilmember John Duran and Public Safety Commissioner Robert Oliver have both ended their campaigns for West Hollywood City Council this week. The two looked well positioned to take one of the three open council seats as the first vote counts were released last Tuesday, but since then they’ve fallen into fourth and fifth place as Zekiah Wright and Chelsea Byers have risen in the rankings.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Will Council chop two lanes off of Fountain Avenue?

Adding bike lanes would worsen traffic, reduce parking spaces for residents, according to city’s study. At their first post-election meeting on Monday night, City Council will try to tackle one of the campaign season’s true hot-button topics — bike lanes on Fountain Ave. Councilmembers will be presented...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
PLANetizen

Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area

Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

South Lake Avenue turns into a winter wonderland

South Lake Avenue businesses are inviting celebrants to their annual Holidayfest to promote the many stores and restaurants. “Our holiday celebration always gets event attendees into the holiday spirit and invites everyone to explore the district while creating memories with friends and family,” said Gina Tleel, South Lake Business Association executive director.
PASADENA, CA
getnews.info

Top Rated Commercial Roofing Company That Provides A Quality Guarantee in Los Angeles, Ca

Leading Los Angeles commercial roof repair company, LA Roof Systems Corporation, expands its offerings to cover the entire Los Angeles County. LA Roof Systems Corporation has grown to become one of the most sought-after authorized contractors and certified commercial roof installers in Los Angeles and the leading commercial roofing company recently announced that it now serves the entire Los Angeles County. The decision to expand its offering across Los Angeles is a reiteration of the company’s commitment to bringing the industry’s best techniques to all categories of clients.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California's most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

