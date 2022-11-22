Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues approving contracts related to the Transit Connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood city council approved a total of nearly $35 million of a combination of Measure M and Measure R grant funds towards contracts related to the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the regular city council meeting held Nov. 22. Measure M and Measure R funds...
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
scvnews.com
Applications Now Being Accepted For Several Santa Clarita Local Appointment Vacancies
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions for various commissions and councils that serve the city. The the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel; and the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District Board of Trustees as the city of Santa Clarita representatives.
Traci Park Replacing Mike Bonin on LA Council Signifies Change in Westside
Councilwoman-elect Traci Park -- who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks -- told City News Service that she plans on day one to "insist" that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
multihousingnews.com
Jonathan Rose Breaks Ground on LA Affordable Housing Project
Upon completion, the community will cater to residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Jonathan Rose Cos., in partnership with Wakeland Housing and Development Corp., has started construction on a 137-unit fully affordable community in Los Angeles. The $74 million project, to take shape at 1999 W. Third St., is the company’s first ground-up development on the West Coast.
foxla.com
Metro rail line in Westlake evacuated
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said two miles of rail were shut down and an estimated 30 people were evacuated at the Metro MacArthur Park train station in the Westlake area due to police activity on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was on the...
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People
First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills
On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
Metro won't raise fares following public pushback
After public pushback, the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not increase the price to ride the bus or train.
Robert Oliver, John Duran concede races for WeHo City Council
Former Councilmember John Duran and Public Safety Commissioner Robert Oliver have both ended their campaigns for West Hollywood City Council this week. The two looked well positioned to take one of the three open council seats as the first vote counts were released last Tuesday, but since then they’ve fallen into fourth and fifth place as Zekiah Wright and Chelsea Byers have risen in the rankings.
Will Council chop two lanes off of Fountain Avenue?
Adding bike lanes would worsen traffic, reduce parking spaces for residents, according to city’s study. At their first post-election meeting on Monday night, City Council will try to tackle one of the campaign season’s true hot-button topics — bike lanes on Fountain Ave. Councilmembers will be presented...
PLANetizen
Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area
Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Heilman holds on to 3rd place; Wright is 20 votes behind
John Heilman (3,912) held on to third place in the vote count released Tuesday for the WeHo City Council elections, with Chelsea Byers (3,949) remaining in a distant second place behind Mayor Lauren Meister (6,055). Zekiah Wright (3,982), however, could still overtake Heilman as the count continues. The top three...
pasadenaweekly.com
South Lake Avenue turns into a winter wonderland
South Lake Avenue businesses are inviting celebrants to their annual Holidayfest to promote the many stores and restaurants. “Our holiday celebration always gets event attendees into the holiday spirit and invites everyone to explore the district while creating memories with friends and family,” said Gina Tleel, South Lake Business Association executive director.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
getnews.info
Top Rated Commercial Roofing Company That Provides A Quality Guarantee in Los Angeles, Ca
Leading Los Angeles commercial roof repair company, LA Roof Systems Corporation, expands its offerings to cover the entire Los Angeles County. LA Roof Systems Corporation has grown to become one of the most sought-after authorized contractors and certified commercial roof installers in Los Angeles and the leading commercial roofing company recently announced that it now serves the entire Los Angeles County. The decision to expand its offering across Los Angeles is a reiteration of the company’s commitment to bringing the industry’s best techniques to all categories of clients.
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
