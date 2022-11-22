Read full article on original website
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
‘This problem is real’: Youth opioid addiction puts Minnesota’s Karen community on high alert
This story is Part 1 of a two-part series on opioid addiction in Minnesota’s Karen community. Part 2, about Karen-developed programs working to address addiction from a culturally aware perspective, will be published on Monday, Dec. 5. Pie Pie was worried. She hadn’t seen her 15-year-old daughter for more...
Outdoor recreation boosts Minnesota’s economy
With boats winterized and put away for the next months, many boaters are spending the offseason preparing for next summer by planning trips and buying new boat accessories. As we look ahead to next year, it’s worth looking back to reflect on how important the recreational economy is to Minnesota.
With House under GOP control, Minnesota’s lawmakers head for new roles in the next Congress
WASHINGTON — They all won re-election, yet the midterm elections will propel members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation into very different roles next year. The flipping of the House by the GOP means some lawmakers will be in the majority for the first time in their congressional career, including Reps. Pete Stauber, R-8th, Michelle Fischbach, R-7th, and Brad Finstad, R-1st.
Why paid family leave has a good shot at passage at the Minnesota Capitol
For MPR News, Dana Ferguson says, “After years of coming up short at the Minnesota Capitol, supporters of a paid family and medical leave program have a clear shot at getting a plan across the finish line in 2023. Democratic leaders in the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz said the issue will be a top priority next year. And with DFLers holding the levers of power at the Capitol next year, the proposal has a new fast track to passage. That’s left supporters including faith leaders, labor unions and health care groups hopeful about their prospects. Meanwhile, business groups said they’re worried the proposal is a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Weekend Picks: Thanksgiving with Jearlyn Steele and friends; Small Business Saturday; SPCO
Friendsgiving is a time-honored tradition for folks that live far from or don’t feel close to their families. If you’re craving community, head to the Dakota for a bit of warmth and soulful music (you’ll need to order a Thanksgiving meal in advance). After the holiday, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra debuts a new work by Sandbox resident artist Viet Cuong. Then on Saturday, throw your support to local businesses, all while finding the perfect gift for someone on your list — or for yourself.
What four incoming majority-makers for the Senate DFL are pushing at the Legislature
One newly elected DFL state senator beat her opponent in the east metro by just 321 votes. Another squeaked by a well-known GOP rival endorsed by an influential Iron Range lawmaker. A third held a district including Moorhead many thought would flip to the GOP. And another suburban Democrat was the only one to oust a Republican incumbent senator.
State leaders have a duty to protect senior care
While there are many issues on the table for Minnesota’s newly elected leaders, there is one crisis that the State of Minnesota holds a unique power to address. Every day, Minnesota seniors and their families are waiting for the long-term care services they need because there aren’t enough caregivers.
South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion, but implementation may not be easy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted Tuesday to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will...
Hennepin County suburbs, Minneapolis key in DFLer Ellison’s win over GOP’s Schultz for attorney general
When election results for the attorney general’s race started rolling in last week, Sam Winter was stationed behind two large monitors in a busy room at a hotel in Minnetonka, watching closely how Republican candidate Jim Schultz was faring in each part of the state. A model Winter built...
Minnesota GOP lawmakers hold back from endorsing Trump’s latest run for president
WASHINGTON – Supporters may be cheering former President Donald Trump’s decision to run for the White House again, but many congressional Republicans, including those from Minnesota, are much less supportive of the move. “I am not going to get into the business of who should or should not...
Man sentenced to 20 years for murder for driving car into Minneapolis protesters
At MPR, Amy Felegy and MPR News Staff report that a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for intentionally driving his car into a woman protesting after the police shooting death of Winston Smith in Uptown in 2021. The woman later died. Thrifty Traveler’s Kyle Potter has Turkey...
Target’s profits drop 52% in third quarter as retailer looks toward slow holiday
CNN Business reports Target’s profits are not looking so hot. They dropped 52% in the third quarter. “On Wednesday, Minnesota-based Target blamed inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook for its miserable quarter – and also lowered its outlook for the rest of the year.”. The Pioneer Press’s...
Above normal snowfall possible for most of Minnesota this winter
At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard report that new winter weather estimates are suggesting we could be in for a snowier winter, December through February. The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports Sen. Amy Klobuchar is standing up for the Swifties, questioning Ticketmaster after the debacle over Taylor Swift tickets. “The Democrat who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights sent a letter to Ticketmaster Wednesday expressing ‘serious concerns’ about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry,” Faircloth writes.
Student food insecurity is extraordinarily high in Minnesota
At MPR News Elizabeth Shockman reports, “The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars — higher than she’s ever seen in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition. … The federal funding that paid for universal free school meals during the pandemic ended months ago. That combined with inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor costs are having an effect. California and Maine passed bills last year to ensure all students had free school meals, and earlier this month Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to do the same.”
The big winner of the midterm elections in Minnesota was democracy
In Minnesota and across the country, voters showed up not just to participate in democracy but to protect it. Minnesota voters rejected election-denying candidates and chose people who put protecting the freedom to vote and our system of free and fair elections at the center of their campaigns. To be...
Native filmmaker seeks to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women through provocative documentary
Indigenous women are murdered at significantly higher rates than white women; yet, when those women go missing, there often isn’t a push to find them. From 2010 to 2018, 8% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were Indigenous, making Indigenous women seven times more likely than white women to be murdered, according to a report submitted to the state Legislature.
The day the Minnesota GOP forfeited the 2022 elections
One can identify the moment in 2022 when the Minnesota Republican Party’s fate in state elections was sealed. It occurred in the afternoon of May 14 after the sixth ballot at the state GOP convention. Mike Murphy, the fervid MAGA Mayor of tiny Lexington, Minnesota defamed endorsement rival Kendall Qualls as a liar and threw his support to Dr. Scott Jensen for the convention endorsement.
Minnesota health officials weigh whether to allow medical cannabis for opioid use disorder
Minnesota health officials are set to decide within the next several weeks whether to add four conditions, including opioid use disorder, to the list of qualifying conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program. While three of those conditions — gastroparesis, irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder — appear...
Special education is a social determinant of health
Society readily accepts that we rely on special education teachers to help our most vulnerable children achieve academic success, but that’s not all that we get out of the deal. Children who receive special education (nearly 17% of all Minnesota students), particularly from qualified educators, will be healthier, function better, or have better quality-of-life than if they had not received their special education services; consider what happened to outcomes after learning opportunities were limited during the pandemic. In addition, special education teachers provide the educational foundation for special needs children to become healthier adults, and we all benefit from that.
