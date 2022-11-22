ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Outdoor recreation boosts Minnesota’s economy

With boats winterized and put away for the next months, many boaters are spending the offseason preparing for next summer by planning trips and buying new boat accessories. As we look ahead to next year, it’s worth looking back to reflect on how important the recreational economy is to Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

With House under GOP control, Minnesota’s lawmakers head for new roles in the next Congress

WASHINGTON — They all won re-election, yet the midterm elections will propel members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation into very different roles next year. The flipping of the House by the GOP means some lawmakers will be in the majority for the first time in their congressional career, including Reps. Pete Stauber, R-8th, Michelle Fischbach, R-7th, and Brad Finstad, R-1st.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Why paid family leave has a good shot at passage at the Minnesota Capitol

For MPR News, Dana Ferguson says, “After years of coming up short at the Minnesota Capitol, supporters of a paid family and medical leave program have a clear shot at getting a plan across the finish line in 2023. Democratic leaders in the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz said the issue will be a top priority next year. And with DFLers holding the levers of power at the Capitol next year, the proposal has a new fast track to passage. That’s left supporters including faith leaders, labor unions and health care groups hopeful about their prospects. Meanwhile, business groups said they’re worried the proposal is a one-size-fits-all approach.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Weekend Picks: Thanksgiving with Jearlyn Steele and friends; Small Business Saturday; SPCO

Friendsgiving is a time-honored tradition for folks that live far from or don’t feel close to their families. If you’re craving community, head to the Dakota for a bit of warmth and soulful music (you’ll need to order a Thanksgiving meal in advance). After the holiday, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra debuts a new work by Sandbox resident artist Viet Cuong. Then on Saturday, throw your support to local businesses, all while finding the perfect gift for someone on your list — or for yourself.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

State leaders have a duty to protect senior care

While there are many issues on the table for Minnesota’s newly elected leaders, there is one crisis that the State of Minnesota holds a unique power to address. Every day, Minnesota seniors and their families are waiting for the long-term care services they need because there aren’t enough caregivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Above normal snowfall possible for most of Minnesota this winter

At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard report that new winter weather estimates are suggesting we could be in for a snowier winter, December through February. The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports Sen. Amy Klobuchar is standing up for the Swifties, questioning Ticketmaster after the debacle over Taylor Swift tickets. “The Democrat who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights sent a letter to Ticketmaster Wednesday expressing ‘serious concerns’ about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry,” Faircloth writes.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Student food insecurity is extraordinarily high in Minnesota

At MPR News Elizabeth Shockman reports, “The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars — higher than she’s ever seen in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition. … The federal funding that paid for universal free school meals during the pandemic ended months ago. That combined with inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor costs are having an effect. California and Maine passed bills last year to ensure all students had free school meals, and earlier this month Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to do the same.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Native filmmaker seeks to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women through provocative documentary

Indigenous women are murdered at significantly higher rates than white women; yet, when those women go missing, there often isn’t a push to find them. From 2010 to 2018, 8% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were Indigenous, making Indigenous women seven times more likely than white women to be murdered, according to a report submitted to the state Legislature.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

The day the Minnesota GOP forfeited the 2022 elections

One can identify the moment in 2022 when the Minnesota Republican Party’s fate in state elections was sealed. It occurred in the afternoon of May 14 after the sixth ballot at the state GOP convention. Mike Murphy, the fervid MAGA Mayor of tiny Lexington, Minnesota defamed endorsement rival Kendall Qualls as a liar and threw his support to Dr. Scott Jensen for the convention endorsement.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Special education is a social determinant of health

Society readily accepts that we rely on special education teachers to help our most vulnerable children achieve academic success, but that’s not all that we get out of the deal. Children who receive special education (nearly 17% of all Minnesota students), particularly from qualified educators, will be healthier, function better, or have better quality-of-life than if they had not received their special education services; consider what happened to outcomes after learning opportunities were limited during the pandemic. In addition, special education teachers provide the educational foundation for special needs children to become healthier adults, and we all benefit from that.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

