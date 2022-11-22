ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at abandoned home in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a blaze that broke out at an abandoned home in Kailua early Friday. HFD officials said they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at Lunahelu Street. The first HFD unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Family of 5 displaced after blaze rips through two-story home in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating after a blaze damaged a two-story home in Kalihi Valley Tuesday afternoon, leaving a family of five displaced. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. at a small two-story home on Monte Street. Upon arrival, fire crews said they found...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Man, 74, with dementia missing from Waimanalo campground

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing in the Waimanalo area, Thursday night. John Roger Smith was last seen walking away from his campground cabin in the Waimanalo area around 8 p.m. Smith suffers from dementia and his family and friends tell Honolulu Police (KPD) they are concerned for his safety.
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach has been identified as 58-year-old Todd Takahama. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when his mini truck apparently veered off Renton Road and crashed head-on into a light pole. Honolulu EMS said he...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Completely outrageous’: Suit filed by Oahu man alleges wrongful eviction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his two-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their apartment at the Turtle Bay resort back in Nov. 2020. His lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart said his client Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental during the eviction moratorium.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Thanksgiving Day

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for routes and other information. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the...
HONOLULU, HI

