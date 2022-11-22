Read full article on original website
HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at abandoned home in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a blaze that broke out at an abandoned home in Kailua early Friday. HFD officials said they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at Lunahelu Street. The first HFD unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front...
Family of 5 displaced after blaze rips through two-story home in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating after a blaze damaged a two-story home in Kalihi Valley Tuesday afternoon, leaving a family of five displaced. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. at a small two-story home on Monte Street. Upon arrival, fire crews said they found...
Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
24-hour closure of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A between Kili Dr. and Mauka St.
California visitor in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Waimanalo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old California woman is in critical condition Wednesday after being pulled from waters off Kaiona Beach in Waimanalo. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Officials said the woman was snorkeling before she was found unresponsive in about 5 feet of water. Emergency Medical Services said...
Man, 74, with dementia missing from Waimanalo campground
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing in the Waimanalo area, Thursday night. John Roger Smith was last seen walking away from his campground cabin in the Waimanalo area around 8 p.m. Smith suffers from dementia and his family and friends tell Honolulu Police (KPD) they are concerned for his safety.
Blustery conditions for Thanksgiving trigger power outages, bring down trees
Scores line up early at malls across Oahu hoping to snag the best Black Friday deals. Scores of people lined up early to get the best Black Friday deals at Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers. How community pressure led the military to change its stance on the Red Hill...
Renton Rd. and Park Row closed for vehicle collision
Honolulu County Officials said that Renton Rd. westbound and Park Row northbound are closed for an investigation into a vehicle collision.
Man, 74, reported missing from Waimanalo campground found, HPD says
Honolulu Police say they have located 74-year-old John Roger Smith. No other information has been released.
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
One man dead in Ewa Beach vehicle collision
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach has been identified as 58-year-old Todd Takahama. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when his mini truck apparently veered off Renton Road and crashed head-on into a light pole. Honolulu EMS said he...
Oahu red light camera citations begin rolling out
The Department of Transportation also released new video that showed two crashes caused by red light runners — both instances occurred well after the light turned red.
‘Completely outrageous’: Suit filed by Oahu man alleges wrongful eviction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his two-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their apartment at the Turtle Bay resort back in Nov. 2020. His lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart said his client Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental during the eviction moratorium.
What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Thanksgiving Day
Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for routes and other information. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the...
Crash shuts down several lanes in Makiki
According to HPD, Young street is closed from Akala to Piikoi Street and Piikoi Street is closed from Young to King Street, with one lane open.
Crash closes 4 H-1 lanes near Waimalu off
Honolulu Police Department has reported lane closures on the H1 eastbound lanes by the Waimalu off-ramp.
2 in serious condition after multiple vehicle crash in Pearl City
On Friday, Nov. 19 occurred a two-vehicle crash on the H-1, according to first responders.
