ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Take Holiday Photos on the Porch at Neely Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 3

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lye1_0jJw4HHn00

Take Holiday Photos on the Porch at Neely Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, starting at 11 a.m.

Take your own photos with family and pets on the festively decorated porch of the Mansion.

Sittings will open at 11 a.m. and go every 15 minutes until 3 p.m.

Reserve your time now! Call 253.927.4250 Donations welcome.

By Reservation only: PayPal @neelymansion.org or 253.927.4250.

Neely Mansion is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMKYb_0jJw4HHn00

Neely Mansion is located at 12303 SE Auburn Black-Diamond Road, Auburn 98092 (east of the Highway 18 Auburn-Black Diamond Road exit):

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Tacoma

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Tacoma?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
TACOMA, WA
caringmagazine.org

Seattle-area radio hosts bring Christmas joy through toy drive

Moug and Angie Mornings Toy Drive benefits The Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy ‘N Joy efforts in the Pacific Northwest. Moug and Angie Mornings on Seattle’s Star 101.5 co-host John Moug hadn’t left the top of the 15-feet of scaffolding at The Outlet Collection mall in Auburn, Washington, for eight days. That was until his co-host, Angie Morales, stepped in for the weekend.
AUBURN, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Where to See Christmas Lights in Tacoma and the South Sound

All is once again merry and bright within the South Sound community as we welcome Santa and his reindeer in preparation for everyone’s favorite gift-giving holiday, Christmas. Already Christmas trees are going up, presents are being wrapped, and neighborhoods are lighting up with holiday cheer as colorful string lights decorate the streets to help guide the big man’s sleigh. Yes, the lights will soon be up in magical displays portraying the Christmas holiday’s beauty and magic. Here to take part in this favorite holiday tradition and bring joy to all in the spirit of the season are these wonderful Christmas light displays in Tacoma and the South Sound community!
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon

Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
VASHON, WA
KING-5

Tips to keep that poinsettia alive

SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage

KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun

This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
TACOMA, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email

Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA
liveineverett.com

Game On NW: Fun for Everyone in Everett

This story is brought to you by Live in Everett Member Lamoureux Real Estate. You may have noticed something new on Everett Mall Way, just across the street from the mall and next to the Jack in the Box. This is Game On NW - a new fun center in South Everett.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fog delays Thanksgiving Day flights at SEA

SEATAC, Wash. — Heavy fog delayed Thanksgiving Day travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, forcing some planes to take off later than scheduled and others to circle around before landing. FlightAware reported 177 delays Thursday at SEA, and at one point Thanksgiving morning, the airport topped the site’s MiseryMap.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two fires intentionally set on Kent’s East Hill

KENT, Wash. — Two early-morning fires were set on Kent’s East Hill in what Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says is an ongoing problem in the area. The fires were set behind Walgreens and the Dollar Store in the 10400 block of Southeast 256th Street. Bundles of cardboard...
KENT, WA
I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
914
Followers
942
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy