Take Holiday Photos on the Porch at Neely Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, starting at 11 a.m.

Take your own photos with family and pets on the festively decorated porch of the Mansion.

Sittings will open at 11 a.m. and go every 15 minutes until 3 p.m.

Reserve your time now! Call 253.927.4250 Donations welcome.

By Reservation only: PayPal @neelymansion.org or 253.927.4250.

Neely Mansion is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Neely Mansion is located at 12303 SE Auburn Black-Diamond Road, Auburn 98092 (east of the Highway 18 Auburn-Black Diamond Road exit):