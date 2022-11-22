ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weyauwega, WI

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash

By Yuzhu Liu
 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening.

According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending.

Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm

The crash happened at milepost 154 near Leroy. McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police continue investigating the incident.

