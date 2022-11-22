Meet the Black woman entrepreneur whose Afrocentric gift-wrapping paper brand is truly making an impression

Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as the Hollywood Jr, was created by Buster Brown, a famous Michigan shoe brand that dates to 1878, according to Nostalgia Central's website. The company originally made multiple designs of the carousels. Some feature four seats, and others, like the one at Hershey Shoes in Garden City, was a six-seater that featured small horses with names like Beauty, Fury, Ginger, or Silver, and wooden seats, wheels and pedals.

GARDEN CITY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO