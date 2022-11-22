Meet the Black woman entrepreneur whose Afrocentric gift-wrapping paper brand is truly making an impression

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as the Hollywood Jr, was created by Buster Brown, a famous Michigan shoe brand that dates to 1878, according to Nostalgia Central's website. The company originally made multiple designs of the carousels. Some feature four seats, and others, like the one at Hershey Shoes in Garden City, was a six-seater that featured small horses with names like Beauty, Fury, Ginger, or Silver, and wooden seats, wheels and pedals.
Detroit native opens flagship K. Walker Collective on Saturday in Midtown
Detroit native Ken Walker will open his first-ever U.S. store – K. Walker Collective – on Saturday in Detroit.
Stitching together a quilting business in Nardin Park
A once abandoned garage in the Nardin Park neighborhood is now a business storefront, filled with colorful, custom-made quilts by Umi’s Comfort. A quilt constructed with old socks on a blue fabric with waves hangs on the wall of the store on Petoskey Avenue. Hand woven rope bowls sit on a shelf. Nearby, is a sparkly green-tiled shower for hand washing quilts. The small shop is warm from an electric fireplace on one wall. The floors are new hardwood. Fabrics and thread are tucked into every corner.
WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary
DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
Jewel Tankard, Queen of Crypto, Gives Back to Single Parents Just in time for Christmas With a $10K Giveaway
Detroit’s own economist turned financial powerhouse, and investment guru. Jewel Tankard is on a mission to support women across the globe to excel. and own their wealth by trusting their financial instincts. As. co-founder of the Tankard Foundation and the creator of the. Millionaires Club, she’s empowered more than...
Local activists join striking Amazon workers in Midtown for Black Friday protest
On the morning of Black Friday – the busiest retail day of the year – local organizers joined striking Amazon workers in Detroit’s Midtown to protest the online retail giant.
Here’s the winner of the $3,000 Gardner White gift card from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – One lucky winner is getting thousands of dollars to spend from Gardner White this Thanksgiving!. During our broadcast of the 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced one lucky winner of a $3,000 Gardner White gift card!. Congratulations to the winner, Glen Kendzior...
Ypsilanti vegan restaurant converts to food truck amid building troubles
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti restaurant has taken to the road as it transitions between two permanent locations. Vegano Italiano, a vegan Italian restaurant previously at 530 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti, closed its brick-and-mortar location in July of this year after issues with the building. The restaurant moved into its food truck —nicknamed “the tiny restaurant” — shortly after.
Nearly 50 bottles of wine, champagne seized from Canadian traveler at Ambassador Bridge
A Canadian resident traveling back to Canada from the U.S. is in some serious trouble after they failed to declare dozens of bottles of champagne and wine at the Ambassador Bridge last week.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
Longtime Detroit teacher leads robotics team to expose students to higher learning
Much can be learned about Detroit native Tracy Ortiz by studying her Thanksgiving menu for this year. The lineup of savory dishes including turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, yams, dressing, rum cake and banana pudding reflects that the time Ortiz spent watching her mother (Cheryl Pouncey) prepare holiday feasts while growing up — first in the Virginia Park neighborhood, then by City Airport, and later near her high school, Osborn (Class of 1984) — was time well spent.
Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry
Metro Food Rescue, which began just before the pandemic, has seen need soar in recent months to near pandemic levels
Automation Workz, Seeking To Create An Inner City ‘Wakanda,’ Is The First Cybersecurity Reskilling Firm To Secure US Black Chamber Certification
HBCUs prove culturally relevant education can deliver career and mental success as they have produced 16% of Blacks with Bachelor’s degrees and 25% of Blacks with STEM degrees. This same “Black Effect” occurs with Automation Workz, a cybersecurity reskilling firm in Detroit, specializing in IoT, network engineering, cybersecurity, software...
Detroit’s path to inclusive recovery requires untangling legacies
Eight Mile Road marks the border between the city of Detroit and the suburbs of Oakland County. But this multilane thoroughfare, which carries traffic past sprawling shopping plazas and neighborhoods of modest single-family homes built during the prosperous years after World War II, represents more than a geographic boundary. It’s also a stark line between a Black city and its white suburbs, between a community with a median household income that hovers around half the national average and one of the wealthiest counties in the United States.
Rocco’s Italian Deli
Yeah…I’m still on the road. It has been a pretty hectic couple of months. I feel like I’ve spent more time in my car than I have at home. I had an overnight trip to Detroit a few weeks ago. I needed to get downtown fairly early in the day and would work until well after midnight. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get away for lunch so I stopped on my way in to town to grab a sandwich.
🔒 10 things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Thanksgiving is finally here and the city is filled with family traditions to celebrate all weekend long. Thanksgiving Family Fun Fest (Majestic Theatre), Thursday 7 a.m.: Want to watch The Parade away from the crowds but in a fun and exciting environment? Enjoy a filling breakfast buffet that includes items like biscuits and gravy, French toast, paczkis and more while staying warm in the theater’s heated lobby. Tickets are $40 for adults and $18 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Center of Detroit. Get tickets here.
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
